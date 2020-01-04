The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a person killed in a wreck Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Floy Ann Grimes, 57, of Bowling Green, was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 10780 Kentucky Highway 185. Deputies responded about 12:50 p.m.
Investigators determined that Grimes lost control, left the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side.
Weather conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.