With drug overdose incidents increasing in Warren County, volunteer firefighters who respond to many of the drug-related emergencies are getting a new tool.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved a $6,600 purchase from Riverside Pharmacy of 250 doses of the Naloxone (brand name Narcan) medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.
The medication, to be paid for through funding from the Warren County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, will be distributed to all nine of the county’s volunteer fire departments.
“We were able to get a grant, so there’s no cost to the county,” said Kevin Bailey, chief of the Plano Volunteer Fire Department. “This will allow each first responder to carry Narcan in medical bags. It will also help in the unlikely event that a firefighter is exposed to opioids. We can treat them on the spot.”
The purchase comes at a time when Warren County, like the rest of Kentucky, is experiencing an increase in overdose incidents.
According to a Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy report, fatal overdoses in Warren County jumped from 21 in 2019 to 36 last year.
Because of that trend, Warren County ASAP leadership quickly agreed to provide the funding.
“We were made aware of the need, and the board decided to meet the need,” said Eric Gregory, executive director of Warren County’s Save Our Kids Coalition and a member of the county’s ASAP board of directors. “I was surprised that there wasn’t a state program that funded that.”
Bailey said he hopes to have the Narcan within the next two weeks. He believes it will be a big asset to firefighters.
“If you’re responding to an overdose and don’t have Narcan, there’s nothing you can do to reverse it,” he said.
Fiscal court also approved a number of spending items that will benefit the county Public Works Department and its road department.
In May, the magistrates approved a $2.4 million bid from Scott, Murphy & Daniel to build a new headquarters building for the road department on the Sugar Maple Square property purchased by the county last year.
Construction of that 13,000-square-foot headquarters building is underway, and it will include a 40-foot-by-60-foot three-sided “lean-to” building for storing equipment.
After action taken by fiscal court Friday, that storage may be needed. The magistrates approved these Public Works and road department items:
• $40,965 to purchase an asphalt hot box trailer from KM International to increase efficiency of asphalt repairs.
• $138,215.91 to Bobcat of Bowling Green to purchase a Bobcat Track Loader and implements.
• $1,011.44 per month for 60 months to lease through Enterprise Fleet Management a 2023 Ford F150 truck for use by Public Works.
• $1,874.13 per month for 60 months to lease through Enterprise Fleet Management a 2023 Ram 3500 Shop Truck with crane for use by the road department.
• $6,772.71 to IMPCO of Madisonville for purchase of a Snowdogg brand snowplow and accessories for the road department.
“This will allow us to be a little more efficient, and one of the attachments will allow us to ground down the asphalt and do work in our more urbanized subdivisions,” said county Public Works Director Josh Moore. “We’ll be able to better meet the needs of a growing county.”
Also approved Friday:
• A $1,408.25 expenditure to Buck Electric for repairs to the electric meter and pole for lighting on the Old Richardsville Road Bridge after damage from wind and vandalism.
• Spending $5,492.66 to AAA Systems for a security camera for the voter storage building.
• Payment of $24,850 to DDWF1 LLC for bush hogging 350 acres along Interstate 65 that the county parks department isn’t authorized to mow.
• A $1,500 payment to C & P Construction to dismantle the drive-through canopy at the Barren River District Health Department after it was damaged by a truck.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.