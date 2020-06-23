Bowling Green City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash announced via social media Monday that he will introduce an ordinance this week that will prohibit the mayor from lowering the U.S. flag without the approval of the entire city commission or unless the mayor is otherwise following an order of the governor of Kentucky or the president of the United States.
The proposed ordinance comes after Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson ordered American flags to be taken down from poles on city-owned properties Friday as a precaution due to "outside groups" potentially coming to the city and targeting the flags. Wilkerson has declined to offer more details on the decision.
The decision to take down the flags, made without commission input, stirred wide backlash and spontaneous demonstrations Friday, and many individuals took it upon themselves to raise flags on city property.
The city returned flags to city property Saturday.
"As a member of the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners I believe that the Mayor acted improperly when he ordered the removal of the Flag of the United States of America from city property," Nash said on a post on Facebook Monday. "The city of Bowling Green operates under a city manager form of government. The Mayor has the statutory responsibility to preside at board meetings, recommend appointments to designated boards, and is the signatory of authorized documents on behalf of the city but he does not have the authority to act unilaterally."
Nash could not be immediately reached for further comment Monday.
Reached Monday night, Wilkerson declined to comment specifically on the proposed ordinance but did say he expected it to pass unanimously.
The next board of commissioners meeting is scheduled for July 7. An ordinance requires three votes of the commission – made up of four commissioners and the mayor – to pass.
