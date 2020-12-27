The repercussions of the Christmas morning bombing in Nashville continue to be felt in southcentral Kentucky this weekend.
The blast partially destroyed an AT&T central office in downtown Nashville containing a regional telephone exchange.
The result has been spotty or no service for AT&T customers in the region ever since. That has also impacted some calls to 911 centers across both Tennessee and southcentral Kentucky.
Many agencies have listed alternate numbers for individuals to call in an emergency.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Ronnie Ward said the city’s 911 center, which also handles calls for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and for the county ambulance service, has been able to reroute calls so the center can still handle multiple 911 calls as they come in.
“Technically there are still problems, but we have managed it so the public would notice very little difference, if any,” he said Saturday, adding that callers may get directed to leave a voicemail if there is a high volume of calls.
The new system has not caused any major issues so far, he said.
“Issues such as this are planned for and our staff is trained to think outside the box to keep the delay to a minimum,” Ward said.
It was unclear Saturday how long it would take to resolve the issues.
AT&T officials told the Associated Press that restoration efforts are facing several challenges, which include a fire that “reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building.”
This has forced AT&T teams to work with safety and structural engineers and drilling access holes into the building in order to reconnect power, according to the AP.
“Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning’s explosion in Nashville,” the company said in a Saturday statement. “We have two portable cell sites operating in downtown Nashville with numerous additional portable sites being deployed in the Nashville area and in the region.”
The outages had even briefly grounded flights at the Nashville International Airport, but service was continuing normally as of Saturday, the AP reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.