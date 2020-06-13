Nationwide protests opposing systemic racism and police violence against black Americans have spurred educators to look inward at their own institutions, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, an educator who recently asked the state’s school board to expand implicit bias training in schools across Kentucky.
“I think it is vitally important that we make sure every school district across Kentucky, every student and every educator, has access to this training and these opportunities,” Coleman reportedly said, according to a Kentucky Department of Education news release. “I believe this implicit bias training is necessary across this commonwealth.”
The idea was one of several proposals Coleman put forward as state-level reforms, but it’s not a novel concept for Warren County Public Schools, which held its first cultural competency training for certified staff in 2016, WPCS Director of Student Services Todd Hazel said.
“We’re doing it for all of our staff now,” Hazel said.
The Bowling Green Independent School District is also considering an implicit bias training program, though Superintendent Gary Fields declined to discuss specifics for this story because the details are still being worked out. That process will “take a few weeks,” he wrote in a text message.
The decision to get additional training for staff in Warren County Public Schools was in direct response to the needs of its sizable English learner population in particular, Hazel said.
“We just really needed to learn more, not only about ourselves, but other cultures,” he said.
Part of those efforts included hiring a district-level academic improvement coach, and for the past few years, inviting Kentucky State University professor Roger Cleveland to speak with staff during annual training each fall, Hazel said.
Cleveland, who is director of Kentucky State University’s Center for Research on the Eradication of Educational Disparities, is “widely sought for his expertise in such areas as cultural proficiency, instructional equity, implicit bias, closing achievement gaps, learning styles, transforming school culture, conducting culture audits, and school improvement planning," his staff biography said.
The training extends to the district’s leadership as well, Hazel said, adding that division directors underwent implicit bias training as early as last fall.
“We have to be culturally proficient. It’s a journey. It’s not a destination,” Hazel said, adding, “It’s a journey that we’re always on.”
Describing the training’s curriculum, Hazel said it focuses on the areas of academic equity for all students and teaching that’s culturally responsive and competent, among other topics. Through various exercises, participants put themselves in students’ shoes, Hazel said, whether they come from multilingual households or experience poverty or a disability.
“It helps us to learn through their lens,” Hazel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.