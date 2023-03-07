They might not know Jay-Z, but Jay-Z knows them.
A group of women living at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green recently went viral on TikTok after posting a video recreating Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Less than a week later, Jay-Z, a rapper married to Beyoncé, sent them a bouquet of roses with a note – ”We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation!”
The TikTok video has accumulated more than 27 million views and 3.3 million “likes.” It features a dozen Arcadia residents in a dance formation mimicking the part of Rihanna’s Super Bowl routine set to her song “Rude Boy.”
Everyone is in white except Dora Martin, perhaps now better known as Arcadia’s Rihanna, who lip syncs and dances in a bright red outfit.
“When you go out, people look at you and you know what they’re thinking,” Martin said. “I say yes, it’s what you’re thinking – it’s me, Rihanna.”
The video has taken TikTok by storm. One commenter wrote “do we have to wait until we’re seniors to live there?”
“This is the best thing I’ve seen all day,” wrote another.
The Rihanna video is one of a handful on Arcadia Senior Living’s TikTok. In one TikTok, residents act out the lyrics in Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers.” Another dramatizes running into another resident in the hall on the way to bingo using one of the app’s trending sounds.
Pat Manning said they never expected to go viral. She didn’t even finish watching the whole halftime show.
“I watched part of it then turned it off, never thinking I’d need it,” she said.
Manning thinks maybe the TikTok was so popular because there is an air of mystery around why older women would make a video like that. When she went to church on Sunday, people asked her what in the world she was thinking.
The women said the brains behind the operation are Maitlin Nuckols, Arcadia director of life engagement, and Paige Oakes, director of community relations.
One day, Nuckols came into Martin’s room and said that they had an idea for a video, Martin said. Everyone was willing to go with it, and the rest was history.
“They are masters at coming up with an idea,” Ora Rampenthal said.
Rampenthal said that the women practiced the Rihanna routine two or three times before filming the TikTok in one take.
“We’re just natural talents,” she said.
Rampenthal is enjoying the celebrity. The women have been featured on Good Morning America, Billboard and Fox News, among other media outlets. She said she’s heard from friends and co-workers from decades ago who saw the video.
“It’s fun to see yourself on a television screen,” Rampenthal said. “Who would have thought two weeks ago that we’d be on TV and all the various news media are calling us. ... Just getting flowers from Jay-Z, we’re in a whole different world.”
Sue Evans said that her granddaughter was concerned after learning that she got flowers from Jay-Z. She told her mother, “I hope she realizes who that is.”
Evans’ family is very excited about her newfound fame – especially her grandchildren, she said.
“I was tickled when I saw a comment the other day that someone had put, ‘That’s Tucker’s great grandmother,’ “ Evans said.
While TikTok is all about having fun, it also serves another purpose: marketing Arcadia to the community.
“I think this was a much better way of showcasing Arcadia than to come up with an ad, which keeps playing over and over and everybody gets tired and thinks, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t go there, I’m tired of hearing about it,’ ” Evans said.
As for the future, Nuckols and Oakes have big plans. National Barbie Day is on March 9, and the Arcadia residents are ready to shine.
“I’ll try anything once,” Rampenthal said.