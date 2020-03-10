The National Corvette Museum on Tuesday celebrated the departure of the first eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, or C8, that was picked up through the museum delivery option.
When ordering a new Corvette, customers have the option to select option “R8C,” designating their car for museum pickup. The option is an additional $995 and includes perks such as a “red-carpet” VIP experience, a guided tour of the museum where their Corvette is on display and celebratory drive out of the museum for photos.
Delivery customers also have an opportunity to take an NCM Motorsports Park-owned Corvette for touring laps around the road course.
The C8 was delivered Tuesday to Glenn Johnson, chairman of the museum’s board of directors.
“We got to go to the reveal last summer and as soon as we saw it we knew it was a done deal,” Johnson said.
“It is quite fitting our first delivery will be our board chairman. It is also fitting that he got an amazing color, torch red, but he will also learn about the car today and then he will drive down Victory Lane and then it will be official,” said Sean Preston, president and CEO of the museum. “We will be getting about 800 or 900 museum deliveries starting today over the course of the year. That is about eight to 10 a day. It just shows the enthusiasm of our Corvette fans, the guests and members of the museum. We are thrilled that Glenn is our first customer.”
Preston said the changes in the new model are too numerous to list.
“This is the first time the motor is behind the front seats,” he said. “We are expecting an incredible performance. It has more storage space than the previous model.”
Glenn Johnson and his wife, Andrea, planned to drive the car back to their home in Port Neches, Texas, where Glenn Johnson is mayor. Glenn Johnson said the drive is about 863 miles.
