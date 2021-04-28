The NCM Motorsports Park will have the fifth annual Wendy’s Trek at the Track event on Tuesday nights.
The free event will offer a safe and enclosed environment for community members to exercise on the 3.2-mile road course.
Individuals are welcome to walk, jog, skate or bicycle on the track. With a variety of elevation changes, the track is used for multiple types of exercise.
Wendy’s of Bowling Green is the title sponsor.
“We have been partners with Wendy’s of Bowling Green for several years now through various community events and programs,” said Taylor Howard, marketing coordinator for the NCM Motorsports Park. “They came on board this year as the title sponsor of Trek at the Track as yet another way they give back to the community.”
The NCM Motorsports Park doesn’t allow skateboards on the track, but rollerblades and roller skates are welcome, and helmets are required.
No motor vehicles will be allowed during the event.
Pets are also welcome at the track, as long as they are on a leash and cleaned up afterward.
The event is sponsored by Med Center Health, Nat’s Outdoor Sports, Traffic Safety Education Foundation, Howard’s Cycling & Fitness and Catalina Bicycle Shop.
Trek at the Track will be COVID-19 friendly, Howard said.
Trek at the Track will be held on Tuesday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. until May 25. The event will return on Tuesday nights from June 1 to Aug. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m., and it will be held for a final time on Tuesday nights for the month of September from 5 to 7 p.m.
Registration isn’t required.
