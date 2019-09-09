A Bowling Green man nearing the end of a 10-year prison sentence is accused of illegally helping himself to an early taste of freedom.
A federal grand jury will consider an escape charge against Joshua O’Neal Vincent, 36, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week in U.S. District Court.
Vincent was sentenced in 2010 to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing chemicals and materials used to manufacture methamphetamine, possessing firearms as a felon and receiving stolen firearms.
Vincent had been serving his sentence in a federal prison in Alabama before being transferred April 2 to Warren County, where he was put on work release as part of the federal Residential Re-entry Management program for inmates nearing release, according to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy U.S. Marshal Ryan Dillon.
Vincent was granted time to leave custody to search for a job, but Warren County Regional Jail personnel on Aug. 16 notified officials with Residential Re-entry Management that he failed to return to the jail, court records show.
Ten days later, when the criminal complaint was filed, Vincent’s whereabouts were unknown, but federal court records indicate he was arrested Sept. 1 and brought before a judge.
Should an indictment be returned, Vincent would be required to appear for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl on Sept. 25.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.