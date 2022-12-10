WKU awarded 967 degrees in its first fall graduation ceremony in three years on Friday at Diddle Arena.
The 2020 fall commencement was moved to the spring due to COVID and tornadoes cancelled the 2021 fall commencement, but on Friday, WKU was back in business.
The 967 degrees is an 18% drop from the 1,186 degrees awarded to WKU graduates in fall 2021.
The degree breakdown included 717 bachelors degrees, 177 masters degrees, 51 associates degrees, 19 doctoral degrees and three specialist degrees. Nearly one hundred certificates — 69 undergraduate and 22 graduate — were also awarded at the ceremony.
Graduation day began early at 8 a.m. for students in the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences.
The second ceremony for members of the Odgen College of Science and Engineering and the Gordon Ford College of Business started at 11 a.m. There, Ogden Foundation Scholar Maria Wells, an economics major with business administration and American Sign Language studies minors, was recognized for her demonstration of “exceptional academic achievement and outstanding university and civic engagement.”
The final ceremony was at 2 p.m. for degree-earners in the College of Health and Human Services.
Each graduate was individually recognized and got to shake WKU President Timothy Caboni’s hand during their walk across the graduation stage.
