Nearly a year after removal, historical marker still in limbo

Nearly a year after its quiet removal from Western Kentucky University’s campus, a historical marker noting the fact that Bowling Green was the former Kentucky capital of the Confederacy remains in limbo.
Scott Alvey, executive director of the Kentucky Historical Society – the agency responsible for overseeing the state’s historical marker program – had little to say about the status of Marker 67.
Alvey declined to be interviewed for this story and didn’t return phone calls placed at his office last week. Instead, Alvey wrote to the Daily News requesting that questions be submitted to him in writing over email.
The Daily News complied, pressing for more details about whether the agency had recently approached local elected officials about relocating the marker, especially after Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon supported displaying the marker on principle.
“I believe the county courthouse is the appropriate place for historical markers,” Buchanon told the Daily News in March, noting that similar historical markers are already on display at the county courthouse. At the time, Buchanon said no one had approached the county government about relocating the marker.
The Daily News also asked Alvey if the Kentucky Historical Society feels reinstallation is appropriate in this case and whether the decision is purely a local one.
In his reply, Alvey wrote: “I do not have anything new to add. Building community support is vital for determining the placement of historical markers. Location is determined once a community requests for the marker to be placed in a specific location. At this time, Kentucky Historical Society has not received any communication expressing community support for placement of Marker 67. Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon has not contacted KHS.”
Alvey closed by stating: “I’m not able to comment on the process for local communities to erect monuments, markers, etc. To be a marker of the KHS Historical Marker Program, it must go through our approval process previously shared.”
In previous interviews, Alvey said Marker 67 is likely to remain in storage until its reinstallation at a new location has enough community buy-in.
Alvey previously said the process would begin with “somebody willing to sponsor the marker in the community” but later amended that statement, adding: “It is not simply someone coming forward to take the marker. We are not giving it away. The Kentucky Historical Society has not received any communication from an organization or individual willing to initiate the process of organizing community support for the marker.”
Once a community stakeholder comes forward, a review process can begin, but the KHS will not relocate a roadside marker without any stakeholder support, Alvey previously said.
However – even if a local community member or organization wanted to take that process on – it’s unclear if they would be able to make any progress.
That’s because a note on the Kentucky Historical Society’s website states that the agency is not currently accepting applications for the historical marker program.
“Due to staffing constraints caused by COVID-19, coupled with an internal audit of the program’s policies and procedures, applications for the KHS Historical Marker program are currently suspended,” the note dated Feb. 18, 2021, reads. “While we are not accepting applications for new markers at this time, we continue to maintain existing markers and the Explore KYHistory app and website.”
The KHS states on its website that “anyone can apply for a historical marker” and that starting the process begins by “identifying a marker topic. Next, conduct research, interpret your findings and submit an application. An advisory committee reviews marker applications twice a year, and deadlines are March 1 or Sept. 1.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.