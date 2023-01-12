RUSSELLVILLE — When Emmett Till was killed, Charles Neblett was 14 years old, the same age as Till. He remembers seeing photos of what happened to Till and coming to a realization.
“That was me,” he told hundreds of Logan County grade school and high school students at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Thursday morning. “I was petrified for a long time.”
So later that year, when Neblett saw Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks on television, the first time he’d seen Black people on the screen, he decided that as soon as he turned 18, he would join them in the fight for equality.
Neblett went on to be a key force in that fight, particularly the battle for equal voting rights. As a member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Freedom Singers, he was jailed over 20 times and found himself in several life-threatening situations.
Neblett told this story and many others during the annual celebration, which he has been hosting with his wife Malvina for over 30 years. The celebration usually includes a walk, but due to rainy weather, the program was held entirely inside the Russellville High School gym.
The purpose of the event is to educate today’s youth, Neblett said. You get more out of speaking to younger people, he said, because they are more willing to get involved and believe in their power.
“What you can do as young kids is fantastic,” he said. “I believe in young people.”
Neblett led the crowd in a rendition of “This Little Light of Mine” and “Down the Line” before handing the mic over to Kesi Neblett, one of his six children.
Kesi Neblett spoke about Coretta Scott King, MLK Jr.’s wife, and how she found her life’s purpose in the nonviolent fight for social justice and peace.
When she was a child, Coretta Scott King came home from school one day to find her Alabama house burned down. But instead of turning to violence or vengeance, her father asked her family to forgive those who committed the crime.
“This was Mrs. Scott King’s first encounter responding to violence with nonviolence,” Kesi Neblett told the hundreds of Logan County students.
“Can you imagine how difficult that must have been?”
Burning down someone’s home out of hatred is certainly violence, but Kesi Neblett encouraged the students to think about what else violence means in the context of today’s world. She shared that in Russellville, 22% of people live below the poverty line and only 17% have a college degree.
“With these statistics in mind, we have to reframe – what does it mean to be violent?” she said. “Neglecting schools, contempt for poverty is violence, suppressing a culture is violence, and even the lack of willpower to help humanity is a sick and sinister form of violence.”
She added that they should consider what a nonviolent response to those types of violence looks like.
“You have a right to civil disobedience. You have a right to utilize nonviolence as you see fit,” Kesi Neblett said. “But more so, you have a right to anti-violence. Anti-violence is more than just not causing harm; anti-violence is opposing harm, opposing systems and people who seek to cause harm anywhere that you see it.”
After speaking, Kesi opened the floor for student questions. After the first two questions, students lined up eagerly for a chance to learn from her, her father and her brother, Khary Neblett.
One student asked Charles Neblett what MLK Jr. would think about the world today if he were still alive.
“Nothing changed,” he said. “Everything was supposed to change.”
Neblett said that the world has many of the same problems today, just more hidden. For example, no one is blatantly prohibiting Black people from voting, he said, but gerrymandering is making his vote less effective.
Another student asked what they would change about Russellville, if they could. Charles said that he would change the way people think. Khary Neblett said that he would change what people are exposed to and consuming.
“Everybody is an accumulation of what goes in your eyes and in your ears. You can’t think of nothing, you can’t do anything unless you learn it,” Khary Neblett said. “The things that you learn throughout life, you have to understand that becomes you. The things that you experience, it becomes you.”
Kesi Neblett said that she would change the way education is viewed in Russellville, from all sides. She said that education has opened up many doors for her, and that part of her purpose is to share the power of education with the community.
“(Education) can change your life. It can take you from Russellville to anywhere that you want to go,” Kesi Neblett said. “... Education gives you options, and it gives you the space to figure out what it is that you love. So take your classes seriously, take your future seriously, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.”