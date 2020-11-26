Due to losses from the ongoing pandemic, families are in more need this holiday season for the Toys for Tots program than ever before, Janet Doyle says.
Toys for Tots' local coordinating officer said the organization has only been taking phone calls from families for a week and has already received more than 500.
“This is going to be our highest request year we have had in Warren County,” Doyle said. “The need will be higher due to current circumstances. Our phones are staying on until Dec. 17, and businesses throughout the area will be accepting donations until the 17th as well.”
The Toys for Tots program, started by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, collects new toys and distributes them to less fortunate children for Christmas. In 2018, Marines and volunteers distributed 19 million toys to 7 million children.
In 2019, the program saw a total of 22,979 toys distributed and 7,446 children supported across southcentral Kentucky.
To donate toys, go to any of the 200 locations throughout Warren County with drop-off boxes set up until Dec. 17. All locations can be found on Bowling Green Toys for Tots’ website.
Also, donations will also be accepted at any Bowling Green Fire Department location until Christmas morning.
Unfortunately, Doyle said business locations have not seen a high number of donations so far, but that’s a common occurrence in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.
“Normally, we see a large up-tick in donations after Thanksgiving, but that will be very important this year,” Doyle said.
Doyle also added that some businesses have resorted to offering store discounts for customers who come in and donate toys.
One such business is Blossman Gas & Appliance, at 110 Campbell Lane.
The store is one of several in the company across the country working with Toys for Tots as they currently have a drop-off box on their showroom floor.
Donations can be made at Blossman Gas & Appliance during store hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the third year the store has participated.
“This year has been a really rough year for everyone,” Bowling Green Store Manager Bart Moffett said. “We have a seen a drop in funding and support with organizations we partner with, and we are just trying to help out the community wherever we can.”
“It’s a really easy way to help out the community,” Moffett said. “All it takes is a little showroom space. It’s so easy to get involved, and we hope other businesses do so as well.
As an incentive for a high donation count, anyone who donates a toy will be eligible for a $5 discounted fill on certified, in-date grill cylinders.
“Hopefully, the discount helps,” Moffett says. “We don’t have a set goal of how many donations we are looking for. We wish we could ask for a moving van to come and get all the toys that get donated, and we are looking for a lot of community participation. However, anything is something.”
