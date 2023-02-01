After a three year hiatus, the Bowling Green Coalition of Active Neighborhoods is back.
BGCAN was launched in 2001 as a centralized forum for neighbors to connect with each other, share ideas for improvement and learn about what resources Bowling Green has that can help address community issues.
The group, which is run by Bowling Green’s Neighborhood & Community Services department, usually meets three times a year at spring, fall and winter rallies. But it hasn’t held a meeting since January 2020 because of COVID and later, a priority on tornado recovery.
It was important for the group to get past the one-year tornado anniversary before getting back into things, said Karen Foley, neighborhood services coordinator and BGCAN leader.
“We just focused on those things first,” Foley said.
Monday night, BGCAN held an informal open house at the Historic RailPark & Museum. The spring and fall rallies will likely have more of a programmed agenda with speakers, Foley said.
“But since this is our first foray and it’s in the winter, we just wanted to have some flexibility for people to drop in and drop out as they’re able,” she said.
The goal of the night was to reintroduce BGCAN to residents and get an idea of what neighbors wanted the group to focus on this year.
Several organizations, such as LifeSkills, set up booths at the open house in hopes of helping people through the continued recovery process.
“A lot of people are still having issues and trauma from tornado recovery,” said Melanie Watts, LifeSkills director of community engagement. “We’re hearing a lot of bad news from Facebook posts on neighborhood groups.”
Watts said that it was worth their time if one person came by and got help, even if that meant taking a LifeSkills card for their friend.
“I hope somebody connects – I hope somebody makes that connection that really means something as far as their mental health,” she said.
LifeSkills was joined by Re-Tree Bowling Green, Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery, Operation PRIDE, Parks & Recreation and Wild Ones Native Plants at the open house.
Wild Ones is a nonprofit group promoting native plant gardening that began in 2020. Foley said booths like these were included as Bowling Green residents begin to think about the spring.
Operation PRIDE Executive Director Melanie Lawrence said that it is in charge of maintaining and beautifying many of the roads where trees were impacted by the tornado. She was telling people about Operation PRIDE’s tree voucher program, which gives those impacted by the tornado $200 to buy trees from certain vendors.
Trees are a critical part of the Bowling Green community, Lawrence said.
“In addition to being beautiful and defining an area, they’re providing shade, cleaning the air,” she said. “When I saw Covington the first time afterwards – it doesn’t look like the neighborhood I grew up in and the areas that I used to ride my bike. So it’s also rebuilding memories.”
During the pandemic, people who weren’t previously engaged with social media began connecting online, Foley said. Now, BGCAN has to offer a variety of ways for neighbors to engage in light of new preferences.
But neighbor-to-neighbor interaction is still just as important, she said. A lot of what BGCAN does is connect people who are noticing similar issues so they can work together.
“Even though we can build community in a lot of different ways, the reality is you still live in a physical structure in a physical neighborhood and there’s things we should probably work to make better there,” Foley said.
“We know because of the tornado recovery and response that we still need each other as neighbors to be there. It’s great on an ordinary day, but on extraordinary days, such as what we’ve experienced during the pandemic or after the tornado, some of the same things are universal – it’s better if you know people and have connections.”