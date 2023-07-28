Residents living near a proposed housing development on Plano-Rich Pond Road will have another chance to air their concerns now that they have been granted an August hearing in front of Warren County Fiscal Court.
Scheduled Thursday by Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, the Aug. 10 hearing will allow representatives of developers and concerned neighbors to deliver oral arguments based on the previously established City-County Planning Commission's record.
At issue is the rezoning of 71.4 acres of land located at the former address of 974 Plano-Rich Pond Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to accommodate JAB Holdings' plans to construct 65 single-family homes.
The rezoning was given 5-0 approval at the planning commission’s June 15 meeting and got the green light from fiscal court at its first reading on July 13.
Bob Davenport, the man leading the resistance to the development, has lived in the area for over 20 years. He presented the planning commission with a petition signed by 125 neighbors opposing the rezoning.
“We just have a vested interest and we want to protect it,” Davenport said. “It’s not so much that we want to protect the farmland because this is not good farmland.”
Davenport was referring to the numerous sinkholes found in and around the property.
“They’re going to have 65 septic fields, and a lot of it goes into groundwater,” Davenport said. “And this property is full of sinkholes. We don’t know how many.”
Nonexistent sewer infrastructure, caves and the aforementioned holes in the ground are just a few reasons why Davenport and others are against the rezoning, with Davenport going so far as to file a formal notice of opposition to the county magistrates on July 24.
He said he was also concerned about the increased traffic the new homes would bring.
“There’s already so many FedEx, UPS, mail trucks and heavy farm equipment during harvest and planting season,” Davenport said.
He said the narrow road features a couple of 90 degree turns and a number of “blind spot hills that you can’t see over.”
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing JAB Holdings, told the planning commission in June that the developers plan to widen sections of the roadway from 16 to 18 feet and that any sinkholes will have to be mitigated before construction can begin.
That still left an additional worry about the presence of Native American artifacts in the area.
“We’ve found hundreds of arrowheads and artifacts on this particular land and adjoining land,” Davenport said. "And there’s a cave. The cave entrance is kind of split between this property and the former neighbor’s property.”
The disturbance of such a plot could be in violation of 1962’s Kentucky Antiquities Act, which makes the preservation of archaeological sites and objects of antiquity public policy. The act limits archaeological work, including exploration, excavation and collection, to qualified persons and institutions.
Ingrid Cartwright, an associate professor of art history at Western Kentucky University, said she’s found hundreds of core artifacts – pieces of rock that have been purposefully modified to be used as tools – on her property across the street from the land in question.
She said these basic tools would have likely been used by Paleo-Indians in a permanent civilization in the area. She said she finds them, daily, in varying stages of production.
“I can see them from the road driving by. They're everywhere,” Cartwright said. “I find them because I’m at the low point where the runoff from that property comes in. I find them in certain places, usually around sinkholes, but they often tend to pop up under trees. The trees push them up.”
While Davenport requested a “de novo'' hearing in his notice – meaning that testimony not given at the planning commission meeting can be heard and considered – the magistrates opted for a hearing based on the record of the June 15 assembly.
Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings made the motion to grant a hearing on the record “because the facts have been presented and it’s my understanding that a lot of information has been shared,” he said
County Attorney Amy Milliken said both parties will be under a time limit to give their arguments and rebuttals. She said that if the magistrates take no action on the rezoning, the planning commission’s ruling will go into effect on Sept. 13.
Davenport said that Cartwright was “kind of shut down” at the June 15 planning commission meeting, and that he and others in the community will get together next week to form a plan of action for the upcoming hearing.
“We’ll decide who’s going to speak on what issues,” he said. “We want to make sure we can cover everything we need to with the time constraint.”
The issue will go before fiscal court at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday in the newly renovated Warren County courtroom.