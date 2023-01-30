Logan County farmer Kenneth Chyle had no way of knowing that reading a farming magazine 13 years ago would change his life.
One of the farmers featured in the magazine casually mentioned Farm Rescue, a Midwest nonprofit providing free planting, haying, harvest and livestock feeding assistance to farm families experiencing injury, illness or natural disaster in eight states – North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Illinois.
“We consider ourselves neighbors helping neighbors,” said Dan Erdmann, Farm Rescue marketing program manager. “Our neighbors are just a bit further up the road.”
Chyle, a retired Logan County farmer at the time, was intrigued. After doing more research, he applied. He didn’t hear back that season, and the following season, after calling, was told that the ground was so wet in the service region that the locals could handle the caseload.
Around 2010, Farm Rescue called Chyle back and asked him to come for a week to volunteer. That week turned into two. Before Chyle knew it, he had been gone for a month.
He hasn’t missed a spring planting or fall harvesting season since. He said his shortest trip was two weeks and his longest was seven. Now, when they call him, they just say to buy a one-way ticket, Chyle said. They’ll tell him when to go home.
The upcoming 2023 season will be his 13th year volunteering. Farm Rescue recognized Chyle’s dedication by naming him one of 2022’s two Good Samaritan Award winners, honoring individuals who “support Farm Rescue with the compassionate heart of the Good Samaritan.”
It’s an exclusive club; Chyle is one of 11 volunteers to receive the award in Farm Rescue’s 16-year, 1,200-volunteer history.
Chyle doesn’t think he deserves the accolade. In fact, he doesn’t take credit for any of his years of service.
“I think there’s more people that deserve it than I do,” he said. “I don’t do anything different than I do any other time. So just instead of living my life here, I live my life there, for however long I’m there.”
Farm Rescue volunteers have to pay their own way to the service region, but Chyle doesn’t mind. He enjoys being someone that struggling farmers can count on.
One of his first years volunteering, Chyle called one of the farmers he was helping to tell him he’d be there in half an hour. The farmer said he’d be waiting in his field. And he was.
“I got out of the tractor and went over to shake his hand and he grabbed me and gave me a big bear hug with tears running down his cheek and said, ‘I don’t know what I would have done if you hadn’t been able to come,’ ” Chyle said.
“How do you thank someone for that? You oughta be thanking them, not them thanking you. ... They’re trusting their whole livelihood to us. I mean, that’s almost unimaginable.”
Farm Rescue is a complete volunteer effort, dependent on local businesses and individuals to sponsor the multi-million dollar operation each year, Erdmann said. Since 2006, it’s helped almost 1,000 families and had volunteers from 49 states.
Neighbors can’t always afford to abandon their own farms to help another farmer, even in dire circumstances. Farm Rescue tries to fill that gap.
“We’re lessening the burden on communities,” Erdmann said.
Chyle stands out as a star volunteer, he added. He’s clearly knowledgeable and passionate, and not many people are willing to devote so much time to Farm Rescue’s mission. Erdmann said that Chyle keeps up with many of the families he’s helped over the years, sending Christmas cards and making stops on his way to the Midwest each season.
Chyle also met his best friend, Emil Baranko, a few years ago while volunteering alongside him.
“It’s so much more than volunteering for Kenneth,” Erdmann said. “He really forms connections.”
Chyle said that he spends so much time with some of the farmers that he begins to think of them as family. Just last week, someone he helped six years ago during his fight against kidney cancer died, and he said it felt like a personal loss.
“It takes a while to thresh 1,000 acres. You’re there day after day after day,” he said. “You become part of the family if they’re there.”
Chyle is not a stranger to tragedy. At 9, his dad died, leaving him and his 17-year-old brother to run the family farm in Auburn. His first wife died in a car accident and his second wife died from cancer after an eight year battle. His current wife, Darlene, is a stage 4 colon cancer survivor whose doctors tell her that all odds say she shouldn’t still be here.
“You live your life more as every day’s a prize,” Chyle said. “Never take nothing for granted. Just because everything is running smoothly today, you may find out tomorrow you have cancer. You might be told there’s no hope, it’s too far, before you even found out about it.”
Farm Rescue helps keep Chyle grounded and humble, he said. He tries to do a better job for every farmer he helps than he would do for himself on his own farm.
“It just gets in your heart,” he said. “When you find something that’s really doing a good job for other people and you’re a part of it, it’s hard to explain what that makes you. Hopefully it’s making me a better person.”