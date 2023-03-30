Happy chatter filled the room at the Neighborhood and Community Services building as groups of new Americans shuffled around a buck in change, trying to guess how the city of Bowling Green proportions each tax dollar.
When the city’s Chief Financial Officer, Katie Schaller-Ward, revealed how each dollar is divided, Laura Torres’ cheerful voice rang out.
“You guys have a tough job!”
Torres is part of the 2023 cohort of the Academy for New Americans, a free program led by the International Communities Liaison Office of NCS and sponsored by the city.
Participants are given an extensive rundown on how a city like Bowling Green operates and how they themselves can get involved in local government and public service.
The cohort, over 20 members strong, had its second meeting of the year on Thursday. Members heard from city officials like Ward, Housing Coordinator Elvira Ramic and Grant Coordinator Nick Cook.
Featuring people from Myanmar, El Salvador, Mexico, Nepal and Afghanistan, the group is the first cohort the academy has had since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 cohort made it through the first meeting, but the pandemic cut things short. Some of the 2020 members are taking part in the 2023 class.
Participants were briefed on the city’s history, what its public officials do, how the budget is balanced and how to access mental health resources.
Torres came to America when she was 2 years old, moving from Michoacán in Mexico to the north side of Chicago.
“We lived in the city, not the suburbs – there’s a big difference,” she said.
After a brief stint in Michigan, Torres moved to Cave City, just up the road from Bowling Green. She opened up a small grocery store but had difficulty with the process despite speaking fluent English.
“I hadn’t owned a business before so I didn’t know the workings, and I speak English,” she said. “So that was hard for me to find – where do I get a license, how do I get a license, who has to come in and inspect this building, where do I get these items from, do I need insurance?
"It was hard enough as it is for me that spoke English, I can’t imagine someone (doing that) that does not speak the language.”
Torres now lives in Glasgow and works for Bowling Green nonprofit My Workforce Future. She wanted to take part in the academy to be “able to assist folks when they have questions.
“When you are new to a different place, sometimes you need access to those resources and you don't know where to find them,” Torres said. “They’re there, you just don’t know which direction to take. And there is that additional burden of limited English, (which) makes it twice as hard.”
She said she could have just Googled to find specific city resources, but coming to the academy and putting faces and names to the people in charge of departments like housing and compliance makes it easier to find help.
“That’s the benefit that I’m seeing,” she said.
Torres, a mother of two, said she was surprised to learn the city has to make some of the same budget decisions as its citizens.
“Do you have extra for those family activities, how much am I going to allot for savings and emergencies,” she said. “They are set up in a similar structure as your home, they have the same struggles that sometimes as citizens (we) don’t know, you’re just paying these taxes – now I know where they’re going and I know they have the same struggles I do.”
Winner Benjamin Mweneshele came to Bowling Green as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He said he had never seen tornadoes or snow before arriving in the Bluegrass State.
“I have one of my uncles here, which is why I chose to come here,” Mweneshele said. “Bowling Green is a good city.”
Mweneshele is the director of the nonprofit Union of Refugees and Immigrants for Development in America. He said he likes how the city works with folks from different countries, and that immigrants feel like they can be themselves.
Hermes Olmos is taking part in the academy with his cousin, Karla. He hails from Venezuela but left the country in 2015 as he did not approve of the actions of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
“(I left) mostly because the economy just crashed completely, it was awful,” Hermes said. “They destroyed all the private industry in the country because they believed the government had to have the means of production … everything was a mess.”
Before coming to Bowling Green – where he now works with the Warren County Public Library – Hermes roamed, making stops in Spain and Mexico and living in New York City for a time. He came to Kentucky to reunite with family and enjoys the hospitality.
“I’m amazed at the amount of help you have for your citizens, the organization is not flawless but it's very good the way you have your city organized,” he said. “All the services you provide, even for foreigners, new Americans. That speaks so well about your country. You’re hospitable, it’s awesome.”
The cohort members will meet for four more sessions throughout the spring and will get a graduation ceremony once they complete the academy in June. More information about the program can be found at bgky.org/new-americans.