The man accused of firing the fatal shot in the 2017 robbery of La Placita market has been appointed a new attorney.
Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, 30, of Nashville, is charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence, murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
Authorities suspect Reyes-Martinez shot and killed Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, as Cruz tried to intervene during a March 17, 2017, robbery at the Morgantown Road store.
Reyes-Martinez submitted a handwritten letter Feb. 7 to the court that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers construed as a request for a new attorney.
The letter was entered into the record under seal, and a hearing was held Monday in U.S. District Court in Louisville that resulted in the dismissal of attorneys Scott Wendelsdorf and Don Meier, both of the Office of the Federal Defender, from Reyes-Martinez’s case.
Stivers appointed attorney James Earhart to represent Reyes-Martinez going forward.
A Louisville-based attorney, Earhart has prior experience with high-profile criminal cases.
Earhart represented Mohanad Hammadi, the Iraqi refugee who was caught in Bowling Green attempting to provide money and weapons to terrorists in Iraq. Hammadi received a life sentence in 2013.
Earhart also defended Karen Sypher at her 2010 trial, in which she was convicted of extortion by demanding millions of dollars from then-University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino to keep their affair a secret.
Though Reyes-Martinez’s previous defense team has been dismissed from the case, two motions filed by Wendelsdorf challenging the legality of Reyes-Martinez’s arrest and certain incriminating statements he made to law enforcement are pending.
Reyes-Martinez is one of five people charged in the La Placita case.
One person, Lilian Duron, has pleaded guilty to a count of interference with commerce by robbery. She was accused of being an accessory to the other participants.
The remaining co-defendants are scheduled to go to trial Oct. 13.
The people accused in the La Placita robbery are part of a group of 13 people based in Nashville who are alleged to have robbed numerous businesses in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and North Carolina.
