The defense of a Butler County man accused of killing two people will be led by a new attorney.
Audrey Woosnam, capital trial attorney for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, has been assigned to the case of Charles “Cotton” Lindsey, 36, of Roundhill.
Lindsey is charged with two counts of murder, first-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence. He is suspected of causing the deaths of Cory Hampton, 28, and Britany Tomes, 17, whose bodies were found Nov. 9, 2016, on Region-Reedyville Road in a burning Ford Crown Victoria registered to Hampton.
Woosnam filed her appearance on behalf of Lindsey on Monday in Butler Circuit Court. She replaces public defender Joanne Lynch, who left the Department of Public Advocacy at the end of last month.
A status conference in the case conducted by Special Judge John Grise was held Tuesday via videoconferencing, with the case being continued to July 7, according to Butler County Commonwealth’s Attorney Blake Chambers.
“At that time, we’re hopeful to get a trial date pretty soon afterward,” Chambers said.
Woosnam has previous experience defending clients facing the death penalty and was recognized last year at the state’s annual Public Defender Conference for her contributions in a Bullitt County murder case from 1992 that, through various appeals, led to prosecutors declining to seek the death penalty and the defendant pleading guilty.
Woosnam was also on the defense team for Demetrius Roberson in an ongoing Logan County murder case in which then-Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill ordered Roberson’s attorneys off the case last year on the day his trial was set to begin due to his defense team announcing they were not ready to proceed.
Lindsey has been in custody in Butler County Jail since his arrest four years ago. He is one of four people charged in the double homicide, which was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
According to previous court testimony, Lindsey and Hampton had discussed dealing methamphetamine together and had supplied Hampton with drugs to sell, and Lindsey sent text messages to Hampton on the day of the incident about meeting with him regarding a drug deal.
Co-defendants testified that they witnessed Lindsey carrying a container of lighter fluid on the day of the slayings and that Lindsey admitted to the killings while being driven from the scene.
Arlexis Kawai, who is believed to have picked up Lindsey and driven him from the crime scene, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Lindsey’s sister, Helen Rone, and Kayla Ford, who had been in a relationship with Lindsey, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence and were placed on probation.
Ford is believed to have stayed with Lindsey in a Tennessee hotel after the double homicide and Rone was accused of providing them with groceries and other items.
