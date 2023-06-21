New commercial developments, including an Auto Zone store in the northern end of the county, won approval last Thursday from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
Auto Zone Development LLC, headed by Carl E. Helton, was approved in a 6-0 vote for rezoning a 1.645-acre tract sandwiched between Louisville Road and Brenner Street from heavy industrial to highway business.
The property, owned by Scotty’s Development Company LLC and located near Scotty’s Way just south of the Warren East High School campus, is targeted as the site of a 7,381-square-foot Auto Zone store that would join three other Auto Zone locations in Bowling Green.
The rezoning passed with little discussion and will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
A rezoning for a second proposed commercial development, this one near the Interstate 165 interchange with Russellville Road, prompted more discussion.
Sweeney Property LLC, headed by Ralpesh Patel, won unanimous approval for rezoning from agriculture to highway business 4.49 acres along Sweeney Lane that parallels the I-165 off ramp.
Patel’s development plan calls for subdividing the property into two commercial lots, one for a 10,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial building and the other for a 20,000-square-foot “recreational building.”
Asked by planning commission member Rick Starks for details about the recreational building, Patel’s attorney Chris Davenport said plans call for the building to house a gymnasium, meeting rooms and a multi-purpose event center.
The prospect of increased traffic from those uses and from the adjoining commercial building prompted some residents living near the proposed development to raise questions.
Sweeney Lane resident Jean Rolon pointed out that the street is a narrow dead-end road that would be hard-pressed to handle increased traffic.
“There’s no light at Sweeney Lane and Russellville Road,” Rolon said. “If even one person is trying to turn left, you have to wait a long time.”
Another Sweeney Lane resident, Alys Howard, said: “This is not a well-maintained road. We were told that if another building were built on the road that it would need more fire hydrants and infrastructure.
“No improvements have been made. I’m very concerned about emergency vehicles getting in and out.”
Attorney Davenport pointed out that the development plan calls for his client to widen Sweeney Lane from Russellville Road to the furthest access point and to install additional fire hydrants.
The rezoning passed 6-0 and will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Another rezoning approved last Thursday should lead to a few more single-family homes in a rural part of Warren County near the Allen County line.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC, headed by Darrell Oliver and Benjamin Hansbrough, were approved for rezoning from agriculture to residential estate 3.16 acres along Karen Simpson Road.
Their development plan calls for building three houses of at least 1,600 square feet each.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.