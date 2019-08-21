This Q may not have an A. Or it may have several.
Q, the mystifying moniker given to the newly renovated former Miller’s Transmission Shop at 3031 Nashville Road in Bowling Green, begs the question: Exactly what is this building that still has four jet-black overhead doors that once were auto service bays and large metallic Qs adorning both the front and back?
The short answer may be that it’s the beginning of a transformation of the Nashville Road food environment south of the Campbell Lane intersection.
But there are no short answers when discussing this new business that is the brainchild of Grace Community Church Pastor Steve Wilson and some of his family members.
Like the mysterious Q character from the Star Trek television episodes, this building is as difficult to define as it is to ignore.
Is it an artisan bakery? A sandwich shop? A coffee shop?
Well, yes.
“It’s a coffee emporium with bagels, sandwiches, soups, salads, pastries and croissants,” said Ike Minor, Wilson’s son-in-law and one of five family members who have worked since last year to transform the former service station and garage. “We’ll have everything you could expect.”
Minor, who worked for Starbucks for nine years, brings the coffee expertise to this new venture. Working with Nashville-based Frothy Monkey, he plans to bring a variety of locally roasted coffees to this new enterprise.
“I’ve been in the coffee business for a long time,” he said. “We’ll have a range of beverages. If Starbucks has it, we’ll have something like it.”
Minor’s sister-in-law, Emily Wilson, brings her own expertise to the business. She worked at the former Vincent’s Bagels & Bites as well as at other restaurants.
“I’ve been in food service or customer service for years,” Emily Wilson said, “but this is something different. All of our baked goods will be made from scratch.”
That’s where Steve Wilson’s wife, Cristie Wilson, comes in. She traveled to San Francisco to study artisan baking and has been practicing her craft at the SoKY Marketplace commercial kitchen.
“We’ll have New York-style bagels and an artisan bakery,” said Jessica Minor, Ike’s wife and another of the partners in Q. “I’m really excited for people to start coming in and trying what my mom will be baking.”
It won’t be long. The Wilsons and Minors have been on-site for months, taking a building with deep roots in Bowling Green and creating a business they hope will take root along a route that is heavily traveled but largely devoid of eateries.
“It really grew out of nothing more than a simple love for coffee,” Steve Wilson said. “I watched that gas station sitting empty for years and thought that it needed to be something.”
In the restaurant business before entering the ministry, Steve Wilson cooked up the idea for what became Q.
“I’ve been the idea guy,” he said. “Anytime I was in a coffee shop or bakery, I looked at what worked and what didn’t. What we’ve done is marry a coffee shop with an artisan bakery and a New York-style bagel shop. It’s kinda three operations under one roof.”
The idea guy also came up with the idea for the shop’s enigmatic name.
“I think that’s the most-asked question we get,” Steve Wilson said. “What does Q mean? The official answer is that it doesn’t mean anything.”
Wilson explained that he was discussing plans for a restaurant with his daughter Emily when Q came to mind.
“I had this idea that the next big thing was quesadillas,” he recalled. “I told my daughter: ‘You need to open a quesadilla restaurant.’ She said, ‘If you had a quesadilla restaurant, what would you call it?’ I came up with Q.”
The name has its advantages, Wilson allows.
“It’s innocuous, and it allows you to say to your customers: ‘Q is what you want it to be,’ ” he said. “I think it works, and it’s very easy to brand.”
Already, Q’s owners have come up with catch phrases like Q-munity, Q-Crew and Q-Brew that they hope will catch on with patrons.
“We’re certainly excited to be part of the business community,” said Steve Wilson, who is equally excited about transforming a building that dates back to the pre-World War II era.
“It was built in 1938 as a gas station,” said Wilson, who plans to decorate Q with some photos and artifacts from that era.
“We have a couple of artifacts from the Honey Crust Bread Company that was in downtown Bowling Green in the 1930s,” he said. “We also have an old picture from when it was a Gulf station.”
The building now bears little resemblance to the business that pumped gas or replaced transmissions. The owners have paved the back of the 1.8-acre site for parking and created a main entrance and patio in the back.
Ike Minor said the 2,500-square-foot Q will have seating for 80 or so customers and a drive-through window. He has already hired most of the 35 employees that will be needed to operate the restaurant, which will be open from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
“The transformation has been incredible,” Ike Minor said.
The building has caught the attention of its neighbors along the stretch of Nashville Road that hasn’t attracted the type of restaurant development seen along Scottsville Road.
“As you get out away from the Campbell Lane intersection on Nashville Road, there aren’t a whole lot of places to eat,” said Daniel Priddy, an officer at the Kentucky State Police Post 3 that is next door to Q. “It will be nice to have something right next door.”
