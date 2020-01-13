New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding Center will hold an inaugural charity bowling event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at Southern Lanes.
“We are asking for participants to find sponsorships to pay for the entries,” said Michele Vise, executive director of New Beginnings. “It is $75 for one person and then for a team of five it is $375. With that fee, participants get a free game, free shoe rental, food and a chance to participate in giveaways.”
All proceeds will go toward the program.
“We serve individuals from age 5 to adults. We have quite a few children that are special needs ...,” Vise said. “We utilize the horse to help people with their therapy. All of our students have to be medically approved before they can participate. We develop a lesson plan for their lessons and we’ve taken the information from their physician, therapists and their parents. We serve over 100 a week. About 50 of those are children under 18 years old.”
New Beginnings is a nonprofit organization.
“Therapeutic riding provides an opportunity for students with disabilities to experience the power of movement in a safe and fun way,” said Karin Foster, an occupational therapist. “The benefits are numerous.”
– For more information, visit www.nbtr-bg.org.
