A new face took to the stage at Bowling Green High School on Tuesday as new choir director Stephanie Berec met with students, parents and staff before announcing the program’s next show in BGHS’ new performing arts center.
To the delight of the crowd filling the purple seats in the nearly completed theater, Berec revealed that her program will be taking on the musical “Mamma Mia!” in the upcoming school year.
Principal Kyle McGraw said two classes can fit inside the 700-seat center, which is on track to be ready Aug. 16, the first day of school. He said the goal is to hold student assemblies there on the first day back.
“We can get a lot of people in here to hear you sing as well,” he told Berec. “It’s going to be an unbelievable space to perform. We’re really excited that we’re going to get to do that this school year.”
Berec, a product of Bowling Green Independent Schools, attended W.R. McNeill Elementary, Bowling Green Junior High and BGHS before completing a music education degree in vocals down the road at Western Kentucky University.
She spent two years teaching at Warren East High School before landing back home.
“When the position came open, I knew that this place felt like home and I felt called to come back here and reciprocate what experiences I had in high school … I really just want to be that facilitator and guide for the community back where I found it in the first place,” Berec said. “I think it was really important for me to come back home.”
Berec is thankful for what music has done for her, noting that it is one of the things in her life that gives her purpose.
“Music was always (something) special that I looked forward to, I remember it being the reason why I think I found my purpose in life and in school,” Berec said. “I remember choir in junior high was the first time that I tempted myself to sing with other people, then going to high school my choir director always challenged me and made me feel welcome, like I had found my purpose and what I needed to do.”
Berec’s message to students is to try something new and to make an effort to use their voices for something besides communication.
“I encourage students to try something that’s out of their comfort zone, using your voice in a way that’s not just getting by day-to-day with communication, but encourage yourself to be vulnerable and try to sing,” Berec said. “I can teach anyone to sing, but what do you get out of it? It’s something that teaches them skills they can use in the real world … those memories stay with them forever.”
More than anything, Berec wants her program to be a welcoming space, just like the one she experienced when she was the student singing in the risers.
“If you’re lost and you feel like you don’t have a community, the perfect space to try is a place in the arts," Berec said. "It’s welcome to mistakes or for trying anything new, and everyone is going to know that it’s a safe space.”