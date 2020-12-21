Over the weekend, Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky completed a mural that showcases an array of artwork from members of The Buddy House.
Local artist Andee Rudloff created the design for the mural that is made up of personal drawings by members of The Buddy House as a way to showcase their talents while bringing attention to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky.
Multiple volunteers assisted Rudloff with the painting on the outside of the organization’s building, which took Friday and Saturday to complete.
Rudloff said her murals are collaborative from the beginning as her focus isn’t only to create art, but also to help The Buddy House members tell a story through a visual language.
“Essentially what you have is that everything going on inside this space is coming outside,” Rudloff said. “This mural will be here for the entire community to recognize and take pictures in front of.”
Well known for its dance groups, The Buddy House will also be using the mural as a backdrop for its upcoming outdoor performances as it follows public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no doubt about it that we are all artists, and to have the opportunity to let that out, especially right now in a year where we have been so confined, is really cool,” Rudloff said.
“To see everyone connecting and to have the opportunity to connect through art is great,” she said.
Rudloff and her mural are being funded by Arts for All Kentucky, an inclusive community focused on providing accessible arts programs for children and adults with disabilities.
According to The Buddy House Assistant Director Mekinsey Ford-Conway, Rudloff contacted the organization about the mural.
“We wanted to show what abilities our guys have and what they are able to do,” Ford-Conway said. “We reached out to the families and had them submit one drawing focused on one word. Then Andee put it all together. She did perfectly, and it represents who we are. It’s just a great way to bring people out to The Buddy House.”
On Saturday, The Buddy House hosted a Christmas Cruise-By for its members so they could all see the finished mural. They were also given Christmas gifts as they drove by.
