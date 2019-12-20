The wait is nearly over for John Hughes, co-owner of Bowling Green's Cambridge Market & Cafe.
Ten months after announcing that the restaurant established 25 years ago on Fairview Avenue would open a second location on Campbell Lane, Hughes is ready to start serving customers in the new venue. Renovation of the former Buckhead Cafe at 760 Campbell Lane is complete, and Hughes said the eatery will open at 10:30 a.m. Monday
He thinks the second Cambridge Market will be worth the extended wait.
"We had one goal: to make sure everything was right," Hughes said. "We wanted to make sure we did it right the first time. There were some delays, but we put a lot of custom work into it. I'm happy with the finished product."
Monday's hours will be 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. The new restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and then open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday before resuming the regular 10:30 a.m.-to-9 p.m. schedule Friday.
Like the Fairview Cambridge location, this one will have a menu that includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches, vegetables and desserts. But Hughes said there could be some departures from the established Cambridge menu.
"There are going to be some different items, but we're not going away from our roots," he said. "We'll have some new chicken salads and regular salads. We'll have a lot of healthy options.
"If you're a vegan or vegetarian, we'll have something for you. If you love fried chicken, we'll have it for you. We'll have a broad menu."
The new Cambridge will have slightly more room than the Fairview Avenue location. Hughes said it will seat about 145 people and will employ "30 to 40" people.
One thing it won't have is Sunday hours. Hughes said he and the other family members who own Cambridge Market want to continue a policy of being closed Sundays.
"It's good for our people," Hughes said of the Sunday closings. "Working in the restaurant business is tough, so we want our employees to get a couple of days off each week. They know they'll have at least that one day off each week."
The new Cambridge Market will have slightly longer hours than the Fairview Avenue location that closes at 7 p.m. weekdays. And it may soon have a feature the original Cambridge doesn't offer: a drive-thru window.
"That's a second step that could be a six-month-to-a-year process," Hughes said. "We want to make sure the staff is comfortable and that our clientele are happy with us before we do a drive-thru. I'll let the business tell me how soon to do it."
Hughes said customers will be able to place catering orders at the new location, but he said catering operations will continue to be housed at the Fairview Avenue location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.