A Bowling Green woman arrested last year following a car crash that left two children injured faces new criminal charges in the case.
A grand jury returned a superseding indictment Wednesday against Cinthia Rangel, 26, that charged her with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal abuse, second-degree criminal abuse, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury/failure to render aid or assistance, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, no operator’s license and two counts of booster seat violations.
The first-degree assault and second-degree criminal abuse counts are new charges against Rangel, who is accused of declining to seek medical treatment for two children ages 4 and 6 who were passengers in a 2010 Volkswagen Golf that crashed Jan. 2, 2022, on Loop Street behind the Warren Central High School football field.
Rangel, alleged to have been the driver, is accused of engaging in wanton conduct that caused serious physical injury to the then-4-year-old.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the crash, coming upon a vehicle abandoned in a ditch after it appeared to have lost control and crashed through a fence.
According to court records, officers observed blood in the passenger seat of the vehicle and the surrounding area.
Police made contact with the vehicle’s registered owner, who told officers that Rangel usually drives the car and has two children with her, according to an arrest citation.
Officers then went to Rangel’s Virginia Drive residence, finding a 4-year-old boy lying on the couch with multiple injuries.
“(The child) was lying on the couch and he had a severe laceration to the left side of his cheek that went from his mouth to his left ear,” BGPD Detective Jess Parry said in an affidavit supporting a search warrant. “The laceration was so deep his mouth/throat was visible. He also appeared to have broken legs, bruising and redness in the abdominal area and blood on the outside of his ears.”
Rangel initially told officers that she took the children to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, but was turned away, according to court records.
“She then stated later that they went to Greenview Hospital and did not go inside because they were scared,” Parry said in the affidavit.
Rangel is scheduled to be arraigned July 24 in Warren Circuit Court on the new charges.
Two co-defendants indicted on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse by complicity have pleaded not guilty and their cases are pending.
