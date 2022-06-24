Apparently, it’s our pleasure in Bowling Green to dine at Chick-fil-A.
Less than three years after the Atlanta-based fast-food chain built a Scottsville Road location to relieve the hyper-activity at the original store on Campbell Lane, a third Bowling Green location is in the works to complement those two.
Chick-fil-A’s Atlanta office has filed a building permit application with the city of Bowling Green to build a 5,147-square-foot restaurant on a 2.11-acre site at 667 Campbell Lane.
Edwards & Hotchkiss Architects of Brentwood, Tenn., applied for the building permit along with Chick-fil-A on property that the restaurant chain purchased from the Western Kentucky University Foundation in 2019.
Located on a paved vacant parcel near the WKU Center for Research and Development and behind the Speedway convenience store at 2401 Nashville Road, the Chick-fil-A property was granted in March by the WKU Board of Regents a utility easement to run a storm sewer across Center for Research and Development property.
Such activity indicates that the chain known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries could soon be serving them at this new location, but company officials haven’t revealed a timetable for a project that the building permit said will cost $800,000.
There’s plenty of reason to believe a third Chick-fil-A is needed. When the Scottsville Road location was being built in 2019, local Chick-fil-A franchisee Andy Robinson said the Campbell Lane store was among the top 3% in sales volume among all Chick-fil-A stores.
That’s impressive, considering Chick-fil-A’s status as the top fast-food chain in sales volume per unit.
Chick-fil-A, founded by the late S. Truett Cathey in 1946, has grown to more than 2,800 locations in 47 states. Those locations averaged $5.9 million in sales per site in 2021, despite the chain continuing the tradition started by Cathey of not opening on Sundays.
The two Bowling Green stores live up to that high volume, routinely keeping their dining rooms full and their wrap-around drive-throughs packed.
Robinson, who was named Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 2019, said at the time that his restaurants drew customers from a region broader than Bowling Green.
“Bowling Green is a unique community that is kind of a hub for the southcentral Kentucky region,” said Robinson, who moved to Bowling Green from the Atlanta area in 2004. “People here seem to love our product.”
And there could soon be more product to love at the new site that is already being welcomed by those in that area.
“Part of why it’s a great fit is the role that WKU plays in regional economic development,” said Jennifer Tougas, the university’s interim assistant vice president of business services. “Clearly, a restaurant provides an economic boost.”
Tougas said having a busy Chick-fil-A next door could also raise awareness of the Center for Research and Development, which houses a number of small businesses in what was once a shopping mall.
“We appreciate the exposure that a restaurant brings to the CRD,” Tougas said. “A lot of eyeballs will see the great things that are happening here.
“Plus, it’s another option for eating out in that area.”
At 5,147 square feet, the planned Chick-fil-A will be slightly larger than the 4,900-square-foot store on Scottsville Road that was built in 2019 on a site that had been home to an Econo Lodge hotel.
