Expanded sports programs, a performing arts center and better outreach to students who study at home or at a public school - those are just a few of the perks the newly minted Legacy Christian Academy wants to offer.
Located at 1807 Cave Mill Road, the new P-12 school is the result of Bowling Green Christian Academy and Anchored Christian School joining together, a new partnership that was announced Sunday.
“We genuinely thought we could be better together,” said Barry E. Fields, a pastor at Glendale at Cave Mill, formerly called Glendale Baptist Church.
Following a vote Sunday to make the partnership possible, the school held its first open house event Monday, and a back-to-school event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 3.
The merger gives the now former Bowling Green Christian Academy a permanent home at the 16-acre campus on Cave Mill Road, and even before the COVID-19 crisis, both schools were in talks about partnering, Fields said.
As for what instruction might look like amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fields said those plans are still being made, but he added that social distancing measures are under consideration. It’s tentatively planning to start the school year Aug. 4, he said.
According to its website, the 25,000-square-foot facility offers several classrooms, a full gymnasium, chapel and a dedicated art room, but Fields said the schools want to grow to offer a fuller Christian education experience.
That will include a football team, Fields said, adding that the school also wants to eventually build a performing arts center.
Legacy Christian Academy also wants to conduct outreach to public school and homeschool students, Fields said. Those outreach efforts are still developing, but Fields said the school wants to be a resource for the broader community.
“Our entire goal is to raise up a legacy, to build a legacy of leaders for Christ,” he said.
— Enrollment is now open at legacychristianacademybg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.