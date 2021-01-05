Bowling Green’s new city commission Tuesday approved a contested rezoning allowing for the expansion of a Speedway gas station at Covington and Broadway after the company made changes to its plan.
The rezoning first came up for a vote in November and failed to pass on a first reading after a 2-2 vote from the city commission.
Then-Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash was absent from the teleconferenced meeting, and Joe Denning joined Dana Beasley Brown in voting against the rezoning. Sue Parrigin and then-Mayor Bruce Wilkerson voted yes.
A second reading of the rezoning request was tabled for the commission’s December meeting, meaning the new city commission would have the final say.
Attorney David Broderick, representing Speedway, said the company has worked to address some of the concerns of area residents who have spoken against the project, citing concerns about traffic and the encroachment of commercial property into an established neighborhood.
The changes to the development plan include requiring that a 6-foot wooden privacy fence and a 40-foot buffer be built between the gas station and the homes adjoining the property. Entrance and exits from the property have also been adjusted to address concerns about congestion.
Speedway “tried to accommodate everyone,” Broderick said.
Brown said she remains concerned about preserving the city’s neighborhoods, but she was glad planners “found a way forward to protect the neighborhood.”
She switched her vote to yes, joining Parrigin, new Mayor Todd Alcott and new Commissioners Carlos Bailey and Melinda Hill in giving final approval to the rezoning request.
Ohio-based Speedway LLC is planning to expand its convenience store and gas station at 1220 Broadway Ave. with a 4,600-square-foot convenience store and 4,700-square-foot fueling canopy.
The company purchased the adjoining Danny Barron’s Auto Sales property at 1218 Broadway and residential lot at 1117 Covington St.
The house there was demolished for the project. The application presented by Speedway includes combining the 1218 and 1220 Broadway lots and the Covington lot into one 1.45-acre lot and rezoning it from general business and residential to highway business.
Commissioners met for the first time since last spring in person Tuesday at City Hall, although attendance was restricted and several participants took part via teleconference.
Hill has previously served on the commission, while Alcott and Bailey were participating in their first city commission meeting since being elected in November.
