Jody Alexander, owner and general manager of Club Pilates at 5833 Scottsville Road, says that fitness has always been a part of her life.
Alexander, a former marketing communications executive for around 20 years, started out in broadcast news then made her way into the corporate world.
"I rose in the ranks," she said. "I traveled a lot and spent a lot of time on planes, but fitness was always an important part of my life."
A former ballerina, Alexander said she still remained pretty active.
"Fitness has been my outlet throughout life and work," she said. "A while back, though, I fractured my L4 vertebra and spent about a year and a half doing rehab with doctors and chiropractors."
She said one of the doctors suggested that she strengthen her core and take pilates to take the pressure off her back, so she signed up for classes at a Club Pilates near her.
"I was shocked at how fast it worked for me," she said. "Previously, I couldn't bend over and tie my shoes and I was in my early 40s. Taking pilates built up the strength in my core, alleviated the pain and gave me my mobility back so I could get back to my daily activities."
At the time, she was considering leaving the corporate world behind to try for a career in dietetics and nutrition, but said that since pilates was so life-changing for her, she wanted to look into a career with pilates full-time.
"I went through the certification, became an instructor bought into a franchise and now here I am helping other people," she said.
The new Club Pilates location, which has already had a soft opening, has been open for about six weeks. A ribbon cutting took place on Aug. 10, with a grand opening event and block party on Aug. 12.
"We have been having classes, fine tuning the schedule and getting stuff up to speed," Alexander said.
She said that currently, there are classes offered seven days a week, with nine to 12 hours of classes a day.
"It's been phenomenal the questions that I would get in the beginning, like 'do I need to be in shape to do this?' " she said. "Basically, all the typical concerns. I explain that pilates is rooted in physical rehabilitation for mobility and strength in the spine."
She said that in the six weeks since the opening, some members have had some "extremely amazing results and testimonials."
Inside the studio is a testimonial board and Alexander said as she was reading through some of the new testimonials on the board, "it makes it all worth it."
"Our entire motto is that we want to help people live their lives better and give strength and mobility so they can enjoy and participate in everyday activities," she said. "We want to make pilates accessible and debunk myths around it, offering a welcoming, inclusive environment in the studio."
There are several class options available, including what Alexander calls their most traditional class, Reformer Flow, which is a full-body, reformer-based pilates class that uses the reformer machine and is beneficial for people who have had knee and hip replacements.
"For those who want to take it up a notch and get the heart pumping, I recommend the Cardio Sculpt Class," she said.
The low-impact class also uses the reformer machine and is for members with mobility and joint issues.
"We also have a class called center plus balance, which is good for older members with balance issues," she said. "We slow things down a bit and focus on building up stability and balance by going through a lot of stretching."
Alexander said she also highly recommends the Restore class.
"No matter what else you do, come in to Restore," she said.
The class uses tension balls, trigger point rollers and thera-bands to reduce muscle soreness, increase performance and reduce the risk of injury.
"It's not really a workout, but it's more about getting all of the tension out," she said. "It's a great way to work out whatever kink or knot you've got. It's truly life-changing."
She said the studio currently has five certified instructors, plus herself, and five on the member relations staff.
"I'm very proud of my staff and am so thrilled to be here," she said. "We're so happy to be a part of the community and our members have exceeded anything I have ever expected. I feel so blessed and grateful."
Anyone interested in Club Pilates can book a free 30-minute introductory class on the Club Pilates South Bowling Green website.