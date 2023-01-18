The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Above: The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor Wednesday at the Bowling Green’s Corvette Assembly Plant. Below Left: Corvette bodies move along the assembly line. Below Right: Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes.
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant Paint and Body Area Manager Chuck Valentini talks about the light weight of the composite body structures assembled on the Corvettes being produced at the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dozens of fascias, or bumpers, sit on carts as Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the Corvettes being produced at the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Corvette Assembly Plant team members work on the door panels to be assembled on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Corvette bodies move along the assembly line as Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members produce the iconic sports cars on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant Paint and Body Area Manager Chuck Valentini talks about the different layers to paint — two coats of primer, a base coat and a clear top coat — on the Corvettes being produced at the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Fanuc P700 painting robots spray Corvette panels with paint as the parts work their way down the assembly line at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Above: The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor Wednesday at the Bowling Green’s Corvette Assembly Plant. Below Left: Corvette bodies move along the assembly line. Below Right: Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes.
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant Paint and Body Area Manager Chuck Valentini talks about the light weight of the composite body structures assembled on the Corvettes being produced at the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Dozens of fascias, or bumpers, sit on carts as Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the Corvettes being produced at the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members assemble the doors, bumpers, tires and other exterior panels on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green’s Corvette Assembly Plant team members work on the door panels to be assembled on the Corvettes being produced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Corvette bodies move along the assembly line as Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant team members produce the iconic sports cars on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant Paint and Body Area Manager Chuck Valentini talks about the different layers to paint — two coats of primer, a base coat and a clear top coat — on the Corvettes being produced at the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Fanuc P700 painting robots spray Corvette panels with paint as the parts work their way down the assembly line at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Corvette E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295 for the 2024 model year, sits on the production floor at the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, as local news media members are toured through the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant. The gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the Bowling Green's Corvette Assembly Plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day. With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is reported to have the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
It seemed business as usual at Bowling Green’s Corvette Assembly Plant on Wednesday, as robots and workers moved, assembled and painted the parts that make up the iconic sports car, but the latest innovation at the 1.7 million-square-foot, 1,400-employee plant is anything but usual.
In a tour and information session for local news media, plant leaders showed off the Corvette E-Ray, a gas-electric hybrid and the first all-wheel-drive Corvette.
With the front wheels running on an electric motor and a 6.2-liter V-8 engine powering the back, the E-Ray is another powerhouse in a lineage dating back 70 years. GM is reporting that the new hybrid has the muscle to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.
Coming just four years after the introduction of the revolutionary mid-engine C8 model, the hybrid vehicle is another step in the evolution of the Corvette and General Motors as they move into an electrified future.
Corvette Plant Manager Kai Spande explained on Wednesday that the E-Ray is a natural progression from the mid-engine design and other new products like the right-hand-drive version of the sports car introduced in 2022.
“This car (E-Ray) is planned for the 2024 model year,” Spande said. “We will change over this summer and begin delivering to customers before the end of the year.”
The E-Ray, which will carry a price tag starting at $104,295, will be manufactured alongside the traditional gas-powered cars as part of the plant’s production of nearly 200 vehicles per day.
Both Spande and Corvette Plant Launch Manager Jon Andrews see the new product as solidifying a plant that expanded to two shifts in 2019 when the mid-engine design was introduced.
“This enhances our lineup and helps secure our place in the market,” Andrews said. “It gives us an all-weather, all-season vehicle that is a high-performance hybrid.”
The Corvette plant, like many auto manufacturers, has been hit in recent months by disruptions in production brought about by problems in getting transmissions and other parts.
Because the batteries for the hybrid Corvette are being produced by General Motors itself, Spande doesn’t anticipate supply chain issues.
“It (the new hybrid product) does increase the complexity of our operation, but we have planned for that,” Spande said.
Speculation among auto-industry insiders is that the introduction of the E-Ray is part of a broader plan to introduce an all-electric Corvette and even begin producing a Corvette-branded sport utility vehicle.
Motor Authority, a website that specializes in news about the luxury, performance, and high-performance segments of the automotive market, reported this month that GM eventually plans to introduce a fully electric Corvette once the redesigned C9 version of the sports car is unveiled.
Likewise, Car and Driver magazine has reported that Corvette parent Chevrolet is working on creating a subbrand of the Corvette that will include an all-electric SUV and a four-door sedan.
Nothing official has come from GM, and on Wednesday Spande said: “We don’t talk about future products. It’s a little breathtaking to deal with what’s already on our plate.”
Whatever the future holds, the introduction of the E-Ray seems to have created some excitement among the Corvette plant’s hourly workers.
“I’ve been through several model changes,” said Natalie Walker, who works in the 450,000-square-foot paint shop added to the plant five years ago at a cost of $439 million. “It’s always exciting to go from one phase to another.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.