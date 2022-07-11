A Bowling Green man accused of murder in a deadly shooting will return to court in two months.
Kamonte Grissom, 20, made a brief appearance Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a criminal case in which he is charged with murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Grissom is accused of shooting Terrance R. Barton, 20, of Bowling Green, outside a gas station Dec. 21 on Nashville Road.
At Monday’s hearing, Grissom’s attorney, Jeb Dennis of the Department of Public Advocacy requested another court date.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set the case for a Sept. 20 hearing.
Barton’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Officers arrived at the Marathon gas station at 2229 Nashville Road after receiving a shots fired call shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Barton was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a BMW 320i Series that had struck another vehicle at Nashville Road and Emmett Avenue. He was taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Court records said witnesses at the scene reported seeing a “skinny male, believed to be Black, dressed in all black with a backpack fleeing the scene on foot on Emmett Avenue toward Russellville Road.”
Shortly after police received a description of the suspect, officers found Grissom walking on Nashville Road with a backpack and wearing clothes matching what witnesses described, an arrest citation said.
Grissom told police he had just come from his girlfriend’s house on Claremoor Avenue, records said.
Detectives questioned his girlfriend, who said Grissom came to the home “frantic” and said he had shot someone, according to an affidavit sworn by BGPD Detective Eric Stroud.
Police interviewed Grissom, who reportedly said he was to meet Barton on the pretense of buying $1,200 of marijuana but had intended to rob him, Stroud’s affidavit said.
“Grissom was armed with a handgun that he fired until the gun jammed,” Stroud said in the affidavit, which was filed Dec. 22. “A total of 16 spent shell casings were located at the scene. Grissom stated Barton did not return fire.”
Police recovered a gun in a backyard near the site of the shooting after Grissom reportedly told detectives he had hidden the gun.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
