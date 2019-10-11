RUSSELLVILLE – A man suspected in a deadly shooting that took place in 2016 in Logan County has a new defense team.
Demetrius Roberson, 25, appeared Thursday in Logan Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in his case.
Roberson is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the death of Lexus Bell, 21, who was shot Aug. 21, 2016, in her home at Robinwood Apartments on Highland Lick Road in Russellville.
Four co-defendants in the case have pleaded guilty to lesser offenses. Roberson, who is accused of firing the fatal shot, is the only remaining co-defendant.
His previous defense team, comprised of public defenders Michael Bufkin and Audrey Woosnam, were ordered off the case by then-Logan County Circuit Judge Tyler Gill in July on the date the case was set to go to trial.
The defense attorneys said at the time that they wouldn’t be ready to proceed with the trial as scheduled, and it was learned that they hadn’t reviewed some digital evidence files that had been in their possession for several months and hadn’t interviewed a number of witnesses.
Gill later denied a motion from the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy to reconsider the removal of Bufkin and Cox. Gill then appointed Samuel Cox, trial division director for the DPA, and Cheri Riedel, a public defender based in Murray, to represent Roberson.
Gill retired as circuit judge at the end of July, and Acting Circuit Judge Jill Clark is overseeing his caseload.
On Thursday, Cox told Clark he has received the evidence file from Roberson’s previous defense team, consisting of about 30 gigabytes of digital information.
“There are more than 2,000 digital files and we would ask for more time to complete our review, given the volume of discovery,” Cox said. “There have been some digital files we haven’t been readily able to play, but we’re treating it as a software issue.”
Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr said in court he has discussed the case with Roberson’s defense team and disclosed that he has sent shell casings collected from the crime scene to the Kentucky State Police to be photographed.
The shell casings were previously subject to analysis by KSP, but pictures were taken of only a single casing, and Kerr said the additional photographs won’t change the findings of police.
Test rounds fired by KSP analysts from a gun collected from Roberson left markings matching those found on shell casings at the crime scene, according to prior court testimony.
Roberson’s next hearing was set for Jan. 16, when a new circuit judge will have been decided.
Logan County Attorney Joe Ross and Joe Hendricks, a Russellville-based attorney, are running to serve Gill’s unexpired term.
