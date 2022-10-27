A woman whose body was found in her father’s apartment had been stabbed 23 times, a detective testified Wednesday.
Damian Bowden, 49, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing in a criminal case in which he is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and theft by unlawful taking.
Bowden is accused of causing the death of his daughter, 30-year-old, Daquanna Bowden, of Bowling Green.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office found Daquanna Bowden’s body Sept. 9 in her father’s residence at Payton Landing Apartments on 6099 Scottsville Road.
WCSO Detective Vedad Hadzikadunic testified Wednesday that deputies were called to the apartment that day regarding an odor coming from the apartment and found the body in the bathtub, wrapped in two shower curtains.
Hadzikadunic said a preliminary autopsy found that Daquanna Bowden was stabbed 23 times.
“While responding to the scene, it was determined that the victim’s vehicle was missing from the scene,” Hadzikadunic said.
During the investigation, WCSO learned that Daquanna Bowden had lived in an apartment next to her father before she was evicted, and was then living with him.
Weeks before the homicide investigation, deputies were called to the apartment regarding a domestic dispute, resulting in Damian Bowden’s arrest on Aug. 23 on a fourth-degree assault charge.
According to an arrest citation, Daquanna Bowden called police to report her father had assaulted her and taken her keys, and Damian Bowden called a short time later to report his daughter was being loud and disruptive.
Daquanna Bowden reported that she believed her father wanted to kick her out of the apartment during an argument and that when she attempted to get her keys from him, Damian Bowden elbowed her in the ribs and her right-hand pinky nail was broken off, causing bleeding, a citation said.
Bowden pleaded guilty to the count and served a five-day jail sentence.
Hadzikdunic said that investigators have located surveillance video footage of Damian Bowden leaving the jail at 12 a.m. Aug. 27 and leaving the apartment in his daughter’s 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV at 8 a.m. that day.
Damian Bowden’s cellphone pinged to cell towers at Greenwood Lane, Shive Lane and Campbell Lane on the morning of Aug. 27, and video footage captured him entering and exiting a Walmart that morning as well, the detective said.
From there, the cellphone pinged off towers in Cross Plains, Tenn., and Nashville on the afternoon of Aug. 27.
On Sept. 23, Daquanna Bowden’s SUV was found unoccupied in Nashville, and brought to Bowling Green.
WCSO detectives executing a search warrant for the vehicle found Damian Bowden’s phone, ID, apartment key, medications and wallet, as well as Daquanna Bowden’s ID, Hadzikadunic said.
A warrant for Damian Bowden’s arrest was obtained Sept. 29.
According to that warrant, detectives seized two knives from the apartment and found Daquanna Bowden’s purse and phone there. A backpack containing about $10,000 was also found in the SUV, the warrant said.
Damian Bowden was arrested Oct. 12 at a homeless shelter in Nashville and transported to Bowling Green, where he agreed to speak with detectives.
Hadzikadunic testified that Bowden recounted walking back to his apartment from jail after serving his assault sentence and encountering his daughter there.
“(Bowden) said when he opened the door he was attacked by his daughter who had a knife in her hands,” Hadzikadunic said.
Damian Bowden said that the two had a physical struggle in the apartment and then claimed to have stabbed Daquanna Bowden “two or three times,” and then wrapped her body in a sheet and took her dog to an unknown location, Hadzikadunic said.
Bowden’s court-appointed attorney, Eric Clark of the Department of Public Advocacy, asked Hadzikadunic if Bowden gave a motive for what is alleged to have happened.
The detective testified that Damian Bowden said he was upset over the condition of his apartment from the previous confrontation with his daughter that resulted in his Aug. 23 arrest.
“He also said he had to walk all the way home from jail, which he said took him 3 1/2 to 4 hours, and that he may have been upset because (his daughter) was still in the apartment,” Hadzikadunic said.
The detective said neighbors questioned by the WCSO did not report hearing any noises coming from the apartment.
Damian Bowden remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $1 million cash bond.