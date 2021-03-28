Two new single-family residential developments could help ease Bowling Green’s continuing low inventory of available houses.
Just as the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky was releasing February numbers showing that a red-hot real estate market is translating into a shortage of residences for sale, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County was giving its approval to a pair of rezoning applications that could result in nearly 100 new houses.
The GVTP Developments group headed by George Vogler and Tim Poston won approval at the March 18 planning commission meeting for a 13-acre, 40-unit single-family residential development along Elrod Road that would be an extension of the Stagner Farms development now being built.
At that meeting held via Zoom teleconference, Jody Allen of J. Allen Builders was approved for his plan to develop 51 single-family residential lots on 14.6 acres along Mt. Olivet Road near the Northridge subdivision he has been developing.
“This is somewhat of an extension of the Northridge subdivision,” Allen said during the March 18 meeting, talking about his development near Ephram White Park in the northern end of the county.
Likewise, attorney Chris Davenport said during the meeting that the new GVTP project will tie in with Stagner Farms.
“This is the same developer, and it’s an extension of Stagner Farms,” Davenport said. “It would tie in with Stagner Farms and have no access to Elrod Road.
“It will have all the same design requirements. It will be filling the empty space between Stagner Farms and the (Calvary) Baptist church.”
It and Allen’s development could also fill an empty space in the local housing market.
RASK’s recent report showed that 189 residential units were sold in February in the seven-county region it covers. That’s up 2.7% from February 2020.
Sales volume reached $42.4 million, up 23.4% from February 2020. The average sales price was the highest of any February on record, at $224,705.
Such high sales figures have been a trend locally for several months, fueled by low interest rates and a local economy that has thrived despite restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.
But that boom in home sales has led to a bust in inventory. According to the RASK news release, there were only 412 residential units actively for sale at the end of February. At the same time last year, there were 928.
“There are more homes under contract than we have in inventory,” said Ron Cummings, owner of Bowling Green’s Century 21 Premier Realty Partners. “We still need inventory, particularly in the $225,000-and-below category. That’s the No. 1 need we have.”
The developments by Allen and GVTP seem to fit that need.
Allen’s development plan calls for homes of at least 1,200 square feet, which should fit in the price range of the Northridge subdivision, where many houses are listed for slightly less than $200,000.
The GVTP development plan is similar, calling for houses of at least 1,400 square feet with two-car garages, but the prices listed for Stagner Farms in the Zillow.com website trend slightly higher.
In the “buildable plans” section of that Zillow website, prices range from $227,000 to more than $300,000.
It’s a price range, though, that Cummings believes will quickly find buyers.
“If it’s priced under $300,000 and is a decent property,” he said, “it’s selling within 24 or 48 hours.”
The Elrod Road and Mt. Olivet Road rezonings will now go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.