Downtown revitalization may be happening one store at a time on Bowling Green’s East Main Avenue.
The latest evidence: Jackie Taylor in November moved her Ruby Rose Boutique from Sebree in Webster County to a vacant 1,150-square-foot space at 308 E. Main Ave. near the Art Matters community art studio and Little Fox Bakery.
Taylor, formerly a paralegal in Bowling Green, offers women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories in the front of the space and two tanning beds in the back.
Most recently a Good Cents store, the space appealed to Taylor because of its proximity to Fountain Square Park in the heart of Bowling Green.
“I like being downtown,” Taylor said, “especially because of all the activities that go on in the summer. I think we have a beautiful downtown.”
Taylor hopes to add to that beauty with a boutique that already carries a large selection of women’s clothing and such popular brands as Kancan Jeans and S & S Activewear.
“It’s just a fun little trendy store,” Taylor said. “We have most of the current trendy styles.”
Aiming to appeal to a younger audience, Taylor hopes the close proximity to Western Kentucky University’s campus and the inclusion of tanning beds will help.
“We’re just down the road from Western,” Taylor said. “If the younger girls know we’re here, I think they’ll come.”
The tanning beds, which were incorporated into the store in Sebree, should be a drawing card for those WKU students, Taylor said.
“We’re trying to diversify and make the business stronger,” she said of the tanning beds. “Customers can shop for clothes while they’re waiting for a tanning bed.”
Taylor, who used the first names of her mother and grandmother to come up with a name for her store, said business has been slow, but she’s hoping warmer weather will bring more traffic.
“We have good products,” she said. “Those people who live or work downtown can just hop on over here instead of going to the mall.”
Taylor doesn’t fear the movement toward online shopping that has hurt many retailers. In fact, “we’re working on a website that will allow us to sell online. We’re adding to it gradually,” she said.
For one of Taylor’s East Main Avenue neighbors, Ruby Rose Boutique is a welcome addition.
Diane Taylor (no relation), co-owner of Little Fox Bakery at 314 E. Main Ave., said her business has seen growth through special events and partnerships with Art Matters and others since its 2017 opening, but she would still like to see more foot traffic.
“I feel like this little section of downtown has developed its own personality,” Diane Taylor said. “I like the creative energy that’s here, and I like the idea of having another business to collaborate with.
“I’m happy to see some life coming to this part of the block.”
