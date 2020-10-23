A Warren County grand jury has returned new charges against a man accused of selling drugs that caused two fatal overdoses.
Tracy Boyd, 52, is charged in a superseding indictment with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The three drug trafficking counts replace two counts from an indictment returned in January that accused him of trafficking in heroin.
Prosecutors allege Boyd wantonly caused the deaths last year of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring from suspected overdoses.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22 at an address on Parkhurst Drive, while Dobring, 38, died Nov. 24 in Louisville.
The new charges allege Boyd sold the heroin/fentanyl combination, meth and cocaine from May 6 to Nov. 22, 2019.
Detective Jason Lanham of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and Detective Sean Johnson of the Bowling Green Police Department are listed in the indictment as witnesses.
Boyd is scheduled to appear Monday for an arraignment before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, who has set a $100,000 cash bond in the case.
Two other people, Stephanie Silvano and Scott Bernauer, are charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and other offenses in connection with the two deaths.
The Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in an earlier court hearing accused Boyd of being the supplier of the illegal drugs and identified Bernauer as the person who brought the drugs to Silvano to sell.
The cases against Bernauer and Silvano are pending in Warren Circuit Court, though Silvano is scheduled to enter a guilty plea Monday.
Each of the manslaughter and trafficking counts against Boyd is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, though the first-degree persistent felony offender count can result in enhanced penalties.
