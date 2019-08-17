The city of Bowling Green’s $4 million renovation project isn’t the only change coming to the downtown area – a couple of new restaurants, a data center and other new retail operations are planned around Fountain Square Park.
At 927 College St., the Nightcap Steakhouse and Bar is being transformed by owners Rob Sparkman and Steve Larkin into two separate restaurants: a sandwich shop and bar called Smug Beagle upstairs and the Pompeii Modern Italian restaurant and bar downstairs.
The Nightcap closed in July, and the 180-year-old building is being renovated in preparation for opening the two new eateries later this month.
“We’re changing the Nightcap, redoing the bar to include a draft system,” said Alana Cuarta, director of operations for the two new restaurants. “It will offer modern Italian dishes and artisan pizza.”
Pompeii Modern Italian will be open evenings only, beginning at 4 p.m., and Cuarta said Smug Beagle will be open for lunch and dinner. She believes the growth of the downtown area will mean good things for the new restaurants.
“We really enjoy being downtown,” Cuarta said. “Several new businesses and apartments have come in, and that’s bringing more business downtown.”
Smug Beagle and Pompeii Modern Italian will have company just across College St. The 401 Park Row space – home first to a Subway sandwich shop and then briefly to a restaurant called Southern Legends – will soon open as CBD Kingdom.
Owner Derrick Cintron said he’s hoping to cash in on the growth of products derived from Cannabidiol, an active ingredient in cannabis derived from the hemp plant. He said the 1,400-square-foot store will sell oils, creams, gummies and other products containing CBD, which is marketed as a treatment for pain, anxiety, cognition and movement disorders.
The CBD drug Epidiolex has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of epilepsy disorders, but research into its other uses is continuing.
In the meantime, the hemp derivative that contains only a small amount of the psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in its cousin marijuana has become wildly popular.
“The reason I wanted to open a CBD store is because it has really been growing,” said Cintron, who recently moved to Bowling Green from Tennessee. “CBD has positive effects without the negative aspects of THC. It’s growing all over the place.”
In addition to selling CBD products, Cintron said his store will have an educational component.
“We will try to carry the highest-quality stuff and inform people,” Cintron said. “We want to inform people about the medical side of it so they can make informed decisions.”
Next door to CBD Kingdom, Gallatin, Tenn.-based Servpro Industries is opening a data center that will handle data entry and management of teams for Servpro, a company specializing in cleanup and restoration.
Don Turner, an assistant vice president with Servpro’s Global Response Initiative, said the data center will start with “four or five” part-time employees who will enter data into the company’s proprietary software used to track the natural disasters and property damage events Servpro responds to.
“Our employment will be on an as-needed basis,” Turner said. “It will depend on the number of incidents around the country.”
Across Fountain Square Park, another new business called Scotties on the Square has located at 432 E. Main Ave., next door to the Raw cookie dough business.
Co-owner Sabrina Carter said Scotties uses a sublimation printing process to make license plates, decals, signs, magnets and other products. She and partners Juanita Johnson and Scott August also operate the Scotties Creations business in the Flealand shopping center on Three Springs Road.
