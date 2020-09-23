Six days into his tenure as Kentucky’s education commissioner, Jason Glass looked ahead to a grim reality Tuesday: As more districts reopen for in-person classes beginning next week, he said, “We’re also going to see more outbreaks and cases in schools.”
As a result, school districts should be ready and plan for intermittent closures if needed, Glass said.
“That may mean closing down a classroom or a school or a district or an individual transportation route. It’s really going to depend on the nature of the exposure as to how you have to respond,” he said.
The third-generation educator and Brandenburg native chose to return to Kentucky at a pivotal time.
Most recently superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in the Denver area since 2017, Glass replaced interim education commissioner Kevin Brown.
Glass holds a doctorate in education leadership from Seton Hall University, master’s degrees in political science and education and a bachelor’s in political science and history – all from the University of Kentucky.
After beginning his education career as a high school social studies teacher for Hazard Independent Schools, Glass spent much of it out of state.
In an interview with the Daily News about the Kentucky Department of Education’s coronavirus response, Glass seemed ready for a fresh challenge.
“I’ve spent most of my professional career out of state, a lot of it in Colorado, but also in Ohio and Iowa,” he said. “I’ve had a wonderful career so far, and the chance to come back and serve the commonwealth was a major pull and an incredible honor for me.”
Stepping into the role, Glass thanked educators across the state for their hard work in recent months developing multiple learning formats, whether in-person, online or a mix of both.
“Thank you, first and foremost. The transition to (nontraditional instruction) and remote learning this spring was a heroic effort from school districts all across Kentucky,” Glass said. “I know that educators across the state, regardless of their role, have been working really hard all summer. I know they’re exhausted. They’re frustrated.”
But with a COVID-19 vaccine not expected to become widely available until next spring or summer, Glass also encouraged Kentucky’s educators to steel themselves for what lies ahead. If districts see their local positivity rates or case counts spike or see a large number of students and staff undergoing quarantines or testing positive, “that’s a really good time to press pause on the in-person experience,” Glass said.
“I know it’s frustrating. I know people are tired, but I think my message is thank you, and I think we’re going to have to be tough and keep going because the end of this is not clearly in sight,” Glass said. “We’re going to have to keep working on this and supporting our kids and communities through it.”
In coming weeks, Glass urged school district leaders to take a holistic view of the data, even in the face of conflicting measures about the virus’ spread between state and local sources. Less spread at the local level means less risk for in-person classes, but the reverse is also true, Glass said.
Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District both plan to continue offering their current hybrid learning models until Dec. 18. Both local school district superintendents have told the Daily News they do not see enough virus spread in their schools to justify closures, at least not right now.
“If you have higher levels as Warren County has had over the past few weeks, and you decide to move forward with any in-person experiences, the other virus mitigation strategies just become all the more important, and you have to have layers of them in place,” Glass said, pointing to hybrid learning formats that blend in-person and online instruction as one viable strategy.
“I trust the local decision-makers to decide what’s best for their districts,” he said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
