Downtown Bowling Green will soon be home to a new entertainment concept, thanks to Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing and Spirits.
While Goodwood is mostly known as a microbrewery with several locations across the state, its entry into Bowling Green will feature a concept called GameYard Social.
It will be in the SoDo (South Downtown) development on State Street in the location that once was a Sears store.
TinTin Properties LLC has been working since 2017 to develop the area around the building, with apartments now occupying part of the space. The front, first-floor part of the former Sears building features a large courtyard with original building beams overhead.
That courtyard will be where much of the concept will be highlighted: Interactive yard games such as cornhole, life-size beer pong, foot pool and connect four, giant jenga, fire pits and more. The inside space will feature a small arcade, duck-pin bowling and plenty of TVs to show sports. There will be indoor and outdoor bars, a new "rooftop" dining space built over the courtyard and cabana-like areas that can be rented.
As for consumables, GameYard Social will include a full kitchen featuring American favorites, as well as craft beers and a variety of bourbons and cocktails.
Chris Sparks, Goodwood's COO of restaurants, said the COVID pandemic changed what consumers want in a dining experience.
"The needs and wants became different," he said, resulting in the GameYard Social concept where all ages can come and spend time.
"It's very unique," he said, and was driven largely by the available space featuring the large courtyard. "We don't try to make the concept fit the space."
Sparks, a Bowling Green native, said he "cut my teeth in the restaurant business in Bowling Green" and recognized the area as ripe for such a concept.
Construction is already underway, with a fall opening for GameYard Social planned.
The space is being designed by Williams Associates Architects.
The development will be the latest chapter for what was once a bustling downtown space.
In 1953, Sears purchased the property between State and Chestnut streets for $350,000. Two years later, it opened a two-story, 50,000-square-foot store. The store was among many retailers that were located in downtown Bowling Green for decades before moving to Greenwood Mall.
The building was then used as office space before being purchased for development by TinTin Properties LLC.
