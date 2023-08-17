New entertainment venue opening in Bowling Green

Bowling Green’s Kentucky Grand Hotel is getting a new entertainment venue.
The Derby Stage, which will replace the hotel’s Derby Piano Bar, will host a variety of national and regional talent on a weekly basis.
“The Derby is so well-known in the region and it will soon be re-opening its doors with a new look as an entertainment venue that will feature local and national comedians, magicians, guest speakers, dramas and plays and much more,” said Ali Zia, the hotel’s general manager.
He said that even though there are several great restaurants in the region to choose from, there are limited options as to what a couple or family can do either before or after dinner.
“The newly re-opened Derby will allow Bowling Green residents to have several shows each week to pick from that are similar to shows and venues that you would find in Nashville,” Zia said.
He said that most weeks, there will be one show on Thursday night, two shows on Friday and two on Saturday.
The first show will be Sept. 1, when magician Brad Lowe will perform.
Other upcoming shows include Kev the Comedian on Sept. 2; musician Drake Waldon on Sept. 8; magician Johnny Beyond on Sept. 9; musician Sarah Houk on Sept. 15; and musician Justin Cole on Sept. 16.
Each show is limited to 100 seats.
While The Derby Stage does not offer a traditional dinner menu, it will have a walk-up concession area adjacent to the performance stage that will have light refreshments and beverages that will be available before shows or during intermission.
Zia said he encourages local and regional acts to audition for The Derby Stage. Those interested should call the venue at (260) 403-5793.