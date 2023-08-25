New executive director named at Aviation Heritage Park

Bob Bubnis has big plans as the first-ever executive director of the Aviation Heritage Park.
In this role, he will lead the development of the newly constructed Aviation Heritage Park Museum and create additional interest in the attraction.
"One of my goals is to give people a reason to get off of the exit to visit Bowling Green," he said.
Bubnis joins the park after serving 15 years at the National Corvette Museum, most recently as curator of collections and exhibits manager.
"I want to create something engaging, entertaining and inspirational for visitors," he said. "I was able to do that at the Corvette Museum, and now I want to do the same with aircraft."
Bubnis said his background in storytelling is beneficial to his new role.
"I can't wait to inspire people," he said. "That's my favorite thing to do. I love watching people have that 'a-ha' moment. I've got this huge blank canvas and I am really looking forward to telling stories on it."
The park is currently home to eight aircraft and honors 30 distinguished aviators.
He said telling the stories of the heroes who fought for our freedoms and of the people behind the technology of the aircraft will be a large part of what he hopes to accomplish.
"Visitors can walk around and see the aircraft outside, then walk in the museum and get the rest of the story," he said. "It allows them to connect in a better way."
Bubnis said that another draw to the museum is that much of its programming is STEAM-related, "so those components can speak to homeschoolers and school groups."
"Students can get something out of it on a whole other level," he said.
The official opening of the 12,740 square foot museum building is scheduled for Sept. 23 with former astronaut Terry Wilcutt as a guest speaker.
The museum has two classrooms, a 7,000-square-foot exhibit area for future rotating exhibits and a 1,547-square-foot mezzanine featuring a gallery dedicated to the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association.
"This will be everyone's chance to see the first exhibit," he said. "Next will be the River Rats fighter pilot reunion. By then, things will be more fleshed out, then we will begin working on the next phase of development."
Included in his plans for the park and museum is the addition of 12 more aircraft "so those stories will also need to be told," he said.
"I love what the museum experience brings to people," Bubnis said. "You can always find information online, but there's nothing quite like a hands-on experience."
Bubnis will officially begin his full-time responsibilities as executive director Sept. 4.