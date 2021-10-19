The Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the significance of railroads during war.
The final phase of the museum’s “Railroads Go to War” series focuses on the importance of “Canteens” and the “Harvey Girls” to the success of railroads during that time.
RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said the series has been good for the museum and community.
“It’s been exciting for us just to have something new to talk about,” Johnson said. “It’s our main mission to tell the story of railroad travel. When we can bring another story in the fold, it only helps our mission. We want to uncover stories to tell to the community. Even though we are a history museum,, we can still add new things and create excitement here.”
At about 125 cities throughout the country (including Bowling Green’s L&N Depot), “Canteens” served as a location where volunteers greeted millions of soldiers on trains with friendly smiles, welcoming words and baskets filled with food and other treats.
Meanwhile, Johnson said men who owned restaurants along railroads realized women were more reliable than men to run the establishments. These women named “Harvey Girls” were hired due to their “exemplary character” and customer service abilities.
“Being nice and patriotic goes all the way back to the roots of our country and is certainly part of the story of railroading,” she said. “It’s just about telling stories and making personal connections. As Americans, we are always thankful for the service they provided. These exhibits really show that and bring that home.”
While the research for the information in the interactive exhibit was conducted by the museum committee, members of Western Kentucky University’s Department of Art created the layout.
Professor Natalie Tyree and WKU students Samantha Mayes, Hallie Pennington, Lindsey Dangerfield and Hannah Gribbin are listed on the exhibit displays for their designs.
“They actually created small-scale models,” Johnson said. “From there, we shared it with the board and got it approved. The students created these exhibits.”
This exhibit was made possible with grant funding provided by The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky and with funding from the RailPark’s annual fundraising campaign.
Johnson said all of the “RailRoads Go to War” exhibits will remain up for the foreseeable future, and the museum is already working on what the next showcase will be.
The collection can be viewed at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.