Another option for high-speed fiber internet is coming for Bowling Green residents.
City commissioners Tuesday approved granting a non-exclusive franchise to StuppFiber LLC that will allow the company to start building the infrastructure for a fiber broadband network for residential customers in the city.
Currently, most city residents have broadband provided by AT&T or Charter, doing business as Spectrum.
Speaking at the city commission meeting Tuesday, Joe McClung of StuppFiber said the company plans to "go head to head ... with AT&T and Charter," offering speeds of up to 10 gigabits.
McClung said the company saw the need for another residential broadband service provider in the city, especially as citywide broadband service was strained during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are excited about the opportunity," he said.
McClung said, with Tuesday's approval, the company is aiming to start work on infrastructure in October and start signing up and connecting customers in March 2023.
He said the company plans to open a public office for customers to go along with its current offices on Nashville Road, and hopes to connect 100 to 300 users per month.
As for pricing for the service, it will be "competitive, plus it's service that's going to work," he said in a reference to frequent complaints about current levels of service in the city.
According to its website, StuppFiber "is a subsidiary of Stupp Bros. Inc., a privately owned family company focused on providing infrastructure development in the United States since 1856."
Also Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved on a second and final reading to keep 2022 property taxes at the current rate, 20.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value. City staff had suggested earlier this year that the property tax rate be raised slightly, but commissioners previously said with rising costs for city residents, it was not the right time to increase taxes.
•approved accepting a $107,127 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for firefighter training.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the funds will be used for things like hazardous material handling and airport rescue training.
"Typically, we have not applied for training money, but this was an excellent opportunity," he said.
•awarded Flexible Neighborhood Grants to four entities in the city.
For more than 20 years, the city has been awarding small grants to neighborhood organizations for various enhancement projects.
Approved Tuesday were grants focused on recovery efforts from December's tornadoes: Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, $7,500; Bowling Green/Warren County Recovery Group, $7,500; BikeWalk BG, $7,150; and Re-Tree BG, $7,500.