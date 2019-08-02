FiveStar, a Bardstown-based chain of convenience stores, is planning to build its second location in Bowling Green, this one along Nashville Road near the South Industrial Park.
Newcomb Oil Co., the parent company of the FiveStar chain, moved a step closer to making the store a reality Thursday when the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County approved in a 9-0 vote an amendment to the development plan for a 13.2-acre tract at Nashville Road and Bourbon Street.
The amendment, presented by property owners Newcomb Oil, The Southern Partners LLC and Stockyards Real Estate, allows for fueling of semi-trucks on the property, which is zoned as a planned unit development.
That clears the way for development of a 5,000-square-foot FiveStar in one quadrant of the property. The two quadrants farthest from Nashville Road are already home to apartments, and the property owners are looking to sell a fourth quadrant that borders Nashville Road across Bourbon Street from the proposed FiveStar.
Henry Greenwell, an engineer for Newcomb Oil, said work on the FiveStar should begin in the spring. He expects it to employ about 15 people. Featuring gas and diesel fuel pumps, grocery items and fresh food, the store will be “almost identical” to a FiveStar at 7288 Louisville Road in the northern end of Bowling Green, Greenwell said.
The FiveStar stores are new to Warren County but not to Kentucky. The chain has 85 total locations, with nearly all of them in central and western Kentucky. Greenwell said the company has two stores in Indiana and is building one in Portland, Tenn. Plans are in the works for a FiveStar in Franklin, he said.
The Nashville Road location was attractive, Greenwell said, for its proximity to the industrial park and a number of new residential developments.
“We feel like it’s a good location,” he said. “I hope it does well, and I feel like it will.”
In other action Thursday, commissioners voted 9-0 to approve an application by Mike Jordan to rezone 3.44 acres at 161 Petty Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to develop the property with two single-family lots. That rezoning needs final approval from Warren Fiscal Court.
