A new face will soon be overseeing the water supply for over 135,000 city and county residents.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced Tuesday that Louisville native Joe Pavoni, current senior vice president of GRW Engineers and head of the company’s Kentucky water resources division, is slated to become Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ next water/wastewater systems manager.
Pavoni is a third-generation engineer.
“My father is an engineer and my ... grandfather on my father’s side, was grandfathered in as an engineer even though he didn’t have the formal degree,” he said. “My father was a consultant in the water field so I grew up with it and always had an aptitude for math, and engineering is a lot of math.”
He will be responsible for a 45 million gallon-per-day water plant and distribution system and a 15 million gallon-per-day water recovery plant and collection system.
According to BGMU’s website, water from Barren River is sent into a treatment plant before being pumped to five elevated water storage tanks through “more than 290 miles of water mains.”
The wastewater system is made up of over 270 miles of sewer mains and serves about 20,000 customers. Per BGMU, wastewater is treated and sent back to Barren River “cleaner than it was before entering the treatment plant.” Approximately 75 employees work at both plants.
“Drinking water, ‘clean water’ as we put it, those are things no one thinks about unless there’s something wrong,” Pavoni said. “People turn on the faucet and they expect good, clean water to come out. That’s one of the wonderful things about the country we live in, but I think people sometimes don’t necessarily understand the value of what we do.”
He said that without clean water there’s no homes, schools or industry – three things that are popping up in increased abundance in Bowling Green and part of the reason Pavoni was drawn to the city.
“The place is absolutely blowing up and being able to come into a situation where we’re doing that many capital projects is really exciting,” he said.
Pavoni is a University of Kentucky graduate with both a bachelor’s and master’s in civil engineering. He joined GRW Engineers in Lexington in 1999 before moving to Louisville to open a branch office for R.D. Zande and Associates, a civil and environmental engineering consulting company, in 2004.
He came back to work for GRW in 2008, earning a promotion to be the Louisville office manager in 2016, vice president in 2018 and his current role in 2022.
GRW, founded in 1964, is an engineering, architectural and geospatial consulting firm with locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Pavoni will take over for current water/wastewater systems manager Mike Gardner, who will retire Nov. 1 after 22 years of service.
“Mike Gardner, who’s retiring, has done an excellent job,” Pavoni said. “I’m getting to come into a place and a position where things are going smoothly. It’s not a place where I have to come in and make a bunch of wholesale changes.”
Pavoni will assume his new duties Aug. 7.