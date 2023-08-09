Visitors gather in the courtyard of the new 114-bed SpringHill Suites by Marriott to celebrate its opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and ceremony. The hotel officially opened July 25 next to The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs and The Mint Event Center. Below: Officials and community members attend the ribbon cutting.
Representatives from The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs, The Mint Event Center and SpringHill Suites by Marriott, as well as Franklin and Simpson County officials and members of the community, gather to cut a ribbon to officially open the new 114-bed SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The hotel, touted as "the closest SpringHill Suites outside of Nashville,” officially opened July 25 next to The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs and The Mint Event Center and "went into a sold-out weekend right away,” according to SpringHill Suites General Manager Christine McDaniel. The custom-built hotel provides unique features, such as rooms with walk-out balconies overlooking the Kentucky Downs racetrack, rooms with fire pits, a convertible event lawn for activities and more. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors gather in the courtyard of the new 114-bed SpringHill Suites by Marriott to celebrate its opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and ceremony. The hotel officially opened July 25 next to The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs and The Mint Event Center. Below: Officials and community members attend the ribbon cutting.
FRANKLIN – A new 114-bed SpringHill Suites by Marriott at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs was welcomed to the community Wednesday.
Franklin and Simpson County officials, along with members of the community, celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting and ceremony in the hotel’s courtyard.
The hotel officially opened July 25 and “went into a sold-out weekend right away,” according to SpringHill Suites General Manager Christine McDaniel.
With upcoming race meets at Kentucky Downs, the hotel expects to be selling out quickly and frequently.
“We’ve already had people come visit to see where their rooms are going to be. They want to be able to see and stay and really experience the whole race hands-on without having to leave to go stay at another facility or travel back home,” she said.
The hotel provides unique features such as rooms with walk-out balconies overlooking the Kentucky Downs racetrack, rooms with fire pits, a convertible event lawn for activities and more.
“We’re really just trying to keep everybody here, whether they’re playing in our Gaming Hall or they’re playing in the pool or in our green space here,” McDaniel said. “It gives us the opportunity to do some more unique things with both the hotel and the event center. It gives us the opportunity to host groups and also host them from a sleeping-room aspect. So we can certainly do a lot more with both facilities working together.”