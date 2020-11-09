Once part of a thriving African American neighborhood, a 1.3686-acre parcel of land between Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley that has fallen into disrepair and was nearly turned into a business district last year could soon be rehabilitated.
A plan presented by Desmond Bell of the Bell Vue Properties limited liability corporation to develop a mix of single-family and multi-family residences on the property advanced through the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday and will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
The planning commission’s 10-0 vote to approve Bell’s plan to develop a maximum of 22 housing units might also put to rest a legal appeal brought by residents near the Kenton Street property after the city commission approved a request last November to rezone the property from residential to general business.
That original rezoning request was brought by Chris Robertson of CSR BG Investments, who planned to develop two contractor garages and office space on the property.
The plan was heavily opposed by current and former residents in the area and was voted down 3-2 by the city commission on first reading before garnering a 2-1 majority in favor on second and final reading on Nov. 19, 2019.
Two commissioners who voted against the rezoning on first reading did not vote on the binding resolution.
Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash was serving a suspension after being found to have violated the city’s code of ethics stemming from his arrest in May 2019 for public intoxication.
Commissioner Joe Denning recused himself, citing a conflict of interest because his daughter spoke against the rezoning at a planning commission meeting.
That vote prompted an appeal to Warren Circuit Court that was initiated by longtime Kenton Street resident Felecia Bland.
That appeal has been dismissed “without prejudice,” according to planning commission attorney Hamp Moore, meaning it could be reinstated if the new plan for the property isn’t approved.
Moore explained that Robertson agreed to sell the property to Bell, whose development plan included the rezoning from two-family residential and general business to planned unit development that was approved by the planning commission last week.
Although he said this is just the “first step” in his plan and that he hasn’t yet closed on the property, Bell said on Monday: “I’m excited about doing the project. I think it will be great for the community.”
The development plan encompasses these addresses: 1023, 1027, 1031 and 1033 Greenwood Alley and 1024, 1028, 1032, 1036 and 1038 Kenton St.
Bell’s plan calls for demolishing one of the existing homes that is “beyond repair,” remodeling the others and building two new structures.
It’s a plan that’s welcomed by neighboring residents like Bland.
“We’re ecstatic,” Bland said. “We wanted to see it stay as a neighborhood and provide affordable housing. We were definitely opposed to it (the general business rezoning), and that’s why we brought the appeal.
“When Bell came with his plan, we saw the potential. He’s going to breathe life back into that neighborhood.”
Not everyone in the area is as supportive.
Attorney Lana Kilgore, who has an office near the Kenton Street properties, joined Thursday’s online meeting of the planning commission to express some concerns about the density of the project and the adequacy of parking.
A number of others, including members of the African American community, joined the meeting to express support.
“That area is going to be revitalized,” said Ryan Dearbone, president of the Bowling Green-Warren County chapter of the NAACP. “We’re very pleased with what we’re seeing. I’m pleased that this is ending in such a positive way.”
