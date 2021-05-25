Go-kart racers can raise funds for a local nonprofit by competing against other drivers.
Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky will host the inaugural M&L Electrical Race for JA, presented by US Bank, on June 5 at the NCM Motorsports Park. Racers from three different categories will speed around the race track between 8 a.m. and noon.
Along with the opportunity to race a go-kart, participants will receive an event T-shirt and lunch ticket. The event also includes a STEM education component, JA Brand Experience Coordinator Emily Harlan said. Technicians from M&L Electrical and the NCM Motorsports Park will teach participants about how their go-karts function.
“This experience is beneficial to the high school and college students who are interested in a STEM career,” Harlan said.
After COVID-19 restrictions canceled the annual Mini Corvette Challenge last year, JA considered alternatives.
“The Mini Corvette Challenge was our staple fundraising event, but we wanted to have a JA event that was more accessible to the general public,” Harlan said. “The opportunity to open up a go-kart experience to the public was the driving factor for the change.”
Since the NCM Motorsports Park can provide the necessary resources for go-kart racing, JA does not have to look for similar resources that could be more expensive, Harlan said.
“We cherish the success of our old event, but we want to fully embrace what our new event has in store,” Harlan said.
The first group of racers will consist of a team of four adults ages 18 and older. They will race between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. After the team races conclude, individual adults 18 and older will compete in races between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and children ages 14 to 17 will follow with individual races between 11 a.m. and noon.
In order to race, a participant must be at least 60 inches tall.
Each adult team must pay $300 to enter and the fee for individual racers is $50. Registration for the event will end June 2.
If inclement weather postpones the go-kart races, the make-up date will be June 26.
An awards ceremony will be held following the end of each group session. Individual adult racers can receive an award for the fastest lap time, slowest lap time and best costume. Racers between the ages of 14 and 17 can be honored for having the fastest lap time, second fastest lap time and best costume. The awards for adult teams will be based on the average lap time of each team member.
