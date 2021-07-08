Hoping to boost local kindergarten readiness so children can start school on the right foot, United Way of Southern Kentucky partnered with U.S. Bank to open a new Born Learning trail at Ephram White Park.
“If you can change the first five years for a child, you change their whole life,” said Ellie Harbaugh, vice president at the United Way of Southern Kentucky.
Children who are prepared for kindergarten have a better chance of becoming strong readers, thus easing their path through K-12 and increasing their chances of landing a good job after they graduate, Harbaugh told the Daily News.
In opening its seventh Born Learning trail – which offers learning experiences through interactive features – Harbaugh said the initiative aligns with the nonprofit’s broader goals.
“This is another example of the work that we’re trying to do in early childhood education,” she said. “It’s taking everyday moments and turning those into educational opportunities.”
On Thursday, United Way and U.S. Bank volunteers gathered at Ephram White Park to paint colorful letters that snaked around the park’s playground, located just behind the athletic complex.
Elizabeth Newbould, marketing and communications director for United Way of Southern Kentucky, was at the scene as volunteers installed signs and other improvements to the playground.
The trail, she said, features shapes, numbers and letters “so it prepares them to understand concepts that they’ll be using all throughout their early education years.
“Whether it’s recognizing letters, reciting the alphabet, recognizing colors, shapes – those sorts of things are key foundations,” Newbould said.
Darren Woodruff, district manager for U.S. Bank, was at the playground to lend a hand as a volunteer.
The project meshed well with his organization’s interest in promoting early childhood education, he said.
“Our bank does allow us to have a couple days a year to volunteer and paid time off. So it’s a way for us to give back to the community,” Woodruff said. “We have several bank employees that are out here – paintbrushes in hand, paint rollers in hand – and we’re trying to make this Born Learning trail something that kids and parents can use for years to come.”
United Way plans to add additional Born Learning trails, including to parks outside of Warren County. Harbaugh thanked U.S. Bank for its contribution to the effort: “We’re just very appreciative of U.S. Bank for this addition,” she said.